Find out where to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and take free tests in Recife this Wednesday | Pernambuco

Recife has, this Wednesday (20), itinerant vaccination against Covid-19 without having to schedule in three communities. In addition, immunization with a schedule usually happens for those who are 5 years old and over. There are also places for free testing, most by appointment. (see more below).

In addition to vaccination against Covid-19, both the post at the Mercado da Encruzilhada and the one located at the Gastronomy and Handicraft Fair, in Praça do Hipódromo, both in the North Zone of Recife, receive, respectively, on Thursday (21) and Saturday ( 23), influenza immunization for the elderly and health workers.

On Sunday (24), the itinerant vaccination for children between 5 and 11 years old takes place in a community in Recife (check more below). To be immunized in itinerant actions, it is necessary to carry a photo identification document and proof of residence. In the case of minors under 18, the guardian must be present.

In the itinerant immunization, teams register people at Conecta Recife and apply the vaccine at the same time. Currently, the capital applies the first two doses to everyone over 12 years old; the third for those over 18 and the fourth for those aged 65 or over.

Places of itinerant vaccination

Convento São Félix: Rua José Rodrigues, 160, Pina (from 8 am to 12 pm).

Residence: Rua Engenheiro Arnaldo, 37, Areias (from 8 am to 3 pm).

Barraca da Macaíba, Rua Pedro da Cocada, 28, Córrego Pedro da Cocada, Nova Descoberta (from 8 am to 12 pm).

Mercado da Encruzilhada: Rua Doutor José Maria, 2-200, Encruzilhada (from 8 am to 4 pm – also offers influenza vaccination for seniors and healthcare workers ).

). São Francisco de Assis Municipal School: Rua Cosmorama, 900, Boa Viagem (from 8 am to 4 pm).

Pentecostal Evangelical Church: Rua Chagas Ferreira, 46, Nova Descoberta (from 8 am to 12 pm).

Gastronomy and Crafts Fair: Praça do Hipódromo (from 8 am to 5 pm – also offers influenza vaccination for seniors and healthcare workers ).

). China tent: Rua Massaranduba, 124, Alto do Mandu (from 9 am to 4 pm).

Clarice Lispector Municipal School: Rua Erval, 400, Ipsep (from 8 am to 4 pm).

Confiança Futebol Clube: Rua Córrego José Idalino, S/N, Guabiraba (from 8 am to 12 pm).

:School Municipal Beato Mazenod Avenida Luxemburgo, 303, Imbiribeira (from 8 am to 4 pm).

Margarida Siqueira Municipal School: Rua Córrego José Grande, 307, Alto José do Pinho (from 8 am to 12 pm).

Antônio José Heráclio Rêgo School: Rua Manoel Silva, 134, Água Fria (from 8 am to 4 pm – childhood vaccination for children between 5 and 11 years old).

2 of 5 Vaccination against Covid-19 is applied in Recife during the pandemic — Photo: Daniel Tavares/PCR/Disclosure Vaccination against Covid-19 is applied in Recife during the pandemic — Photo: Daniel Tavares/PCR/Disclosure

In addition to the itinerant service, people can schedule to receive doses through the Conecta Recife website or app. It is necessary to bring an official document with photo on the scheduled day and proof of residence.

The service for all audiences takes place from Sunday to Sunday, from 7:30 am to 6:30 pm, in vaccination centers and drive Thru, and, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, in health units located in the neighborhoods of Recife. In all, there are 51 immunization points in the capital and the addresses can be consulted on the internet.

For children aged between 5 and 11, with or without comorbidity and disability, scheduled immunization takes place at four specific locations:

Sest/Senat, in the Port of Madeira.

Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE), at Cidade Universitária.

Universe College, in Imbiribeira.

Catholic University of Pernambuco (Unicap), in Boa Vista.

3 of 5 Recife Passenger Integrated Terminal (TIP) is one of the testing sites in Recife — Photo: Luna Markman/ G1 Recife Passenger Integrated Terminal (TIP) is one of the test sites in Recife — Photo: Luna Markman/ G1

With low demand, the state government started the demobilization of testing sites. Geraldão stopped working for this purpose, but there are other points that offer free tests for Covid-19 without the need to schedule an appointment in Recife, all managed by the State Department of Health:

Dona Lindu Park, in Boa Viagem – from 8 am to 5 pm;

Integrated Passenger Terminal (TIP) – from 8 am to 6 pm;

Amaury de Medeiros Health Foundation (Fusam), at Praça Oswaldo Cruz – from 8 am to 5 pm.

In these three locations, the service is from Sunday to Sunday. From Monday to Friday, it is also possible to take exams at the Secretary of Education, in the Várzea neighborhood, in the West Zone of Recife, from 8 am to 5 pm.

At Recife International Airport, in the Imbiribeira district, in the South Zone of the city, there is also an exclusive space for testing passengers in transit and employees in the arrivals area of ​​the airport terminal.

4 of 5 Health professional performs test to detect Covid-19 at a testing center in Recife — Photo: Ikamahã/Disclosure Health professional performs test to detect Covid-19 at a testing center in Recife – Photo: Ikamahã/Disclosure

Testing sites maintained by the city of Recife (see list below) work with internet appointments for all people under 60 years old. Proof of residency must be attached at the time of scheduling and also taken on the day of the exam. In addition, photo identification is required.

People over 60 do not need to schedule an appointment to be tested at these centers, just go to one of the available places with proof of residence and a photo ID.

5 of 5 Covid-19 test being carried out in Recife — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Covid-19 test being carried out in Recife — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

The prefecture offers testing for Covid-19, Monday through Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm, at the following locations:

Waldemar de Oliveira Polyclinic, in Santo Amaro;

Upinha Eduardo Campos, at Bomba do Hemetério;

Professor Mário Ramos Health Center, in Casa Amarela;

Upinha Vila Arraes, in Várzea;

Professor Romero Marques Health Center, in the Prado;

Afrânio Godoy Urban Social Center (CSU), in Imbiribeira;

Upinha Moacyr André Gomes, in Morro da Conceição;

Polyclinic Arnaldo Marques, in Ibura.

The following locations are open from Sunday to Sunday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM:

UFRPE, in Dois Irmãos;

Compaz Ariano Suassuna, in Cordeiro;

Block F of Faculdade Uninassau, in Graças;

Maria Sampaio de Lucena Municipal School, UR-1, Cohab;

Rector João Alfredo Municipal School, Ilha do Leite (exclusive for education professionals);

UPAE da Mustardinha (Former Sesi), Bongi.

Scheduled exclusively by Atende em Casa, there are still the following testing places in Recife made available by the state government:

Training Center for Public Servants and Employees of Pernambuco (Cefospe) – Rua Tabira, 252 – Boa Vista;

Headquarters of the Department of Education and Sports (can also be attended without appointment) – Avenida Afonso Olindense, 1513 – Várzea.