Find out where to watch Manchester City vs Brighton in the Premier League
Manchester City and Brighton face each other for the Premier League 2022 this Wednesday
This Wednesday, April 20, 2022, another live football match between Manchester City and Brighton in the English Premier League takes place, the game will take place this afternoon, starting at 16:00 (Brasilia time).
information about this game, lineups and how to watch this exciting match on TV and online.
Where to watch?
This time with Brighton playing away from home. The transmission will be carried out by the Star+ and ESPNamong others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.
Both teams (Manchester City and Brighton) already have their likely lineups.
Technical sheet – Manchester City vs Brighton
|Match
|Manchester City v Brighton
|Scoreboard
|0x0
|Date / Time
|04/20/2022 at 16:00
|Streaming
|ESPN and Star+
|Stadium
|Etihad Stadium, Manchester (ENG)
|Manchester City lineup
|Rúben Dias, Ederson, João Cancelo, Mahrez, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Sterling and Gündogan.
|Brighton lineup
|Mac Allister, Gross, Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, Lallana, Trossard, Mwepu, Welbeck and Lamptey.
|Modality
|English Premier League
|Progress
|waiting for start
