Find out where to watch Manchester City vs Brighton in the Premier League

This Wednesday, April 20, 2022, another live football match between Manchester City and Brighton in the English Premier League takes place, the game will take place this afternoon, starting at 16:00 (Brasilia time).

Discover here everything there is to know about this match, as well as: information about this game, lineups and how to watch this exciting match on TV and online.

Where to watch?

This time with Brighton playing away from home. The transmission will be carried out by the Star+ and ESPNamong others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Manchester City and Brighton) already have their likely lineups.

In addition to being informed of how to watch on tv and online the duel between Manchester City v Brighton

Technical sheet – Manchester City vs Brighton

Match Manchester City v Brighton Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 04/20/2022 at 16:00 Streaming ESPN and Star+ Stadium Etihad Stadium, Manchester (ENG) Manchester City lineup Rúben Dias, Ederson, João Cancelo, Mahrez, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Sterling and Gündogan. Brighton lineup Mac Allister, Gross, Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, Lallana, Trossard, Mwepu, Welbeck and Lamptey. Modality English Premier League Progress waiting for start

