Finger in the eye, deep cut, surgery and relief in exams: Lasmar explains Keno’s injury – Rádio Itatiaia

A streak of bad luck has been faced by forward Keno, one of the main figures in Atlético’s offensive sector. After recovering from a hip injury, shirt 11 was getting ready to return to the team led by coach Antonio Mohamed, but after a ‘stab in the eye’, he ended up returning to the shipyard.

On Monday afternoon (18), during field activity in Cidade do Galo, Keno ended up having a big scare and, after emergency surgery, rests at home. According to Rodrigo Lasmar, head of the alvinegro’s medical department, he did not have any serious retinal damage, even with a deep cut after the move.

“During yesterday’s training, Keno was already released, training with the group. He suffered a trauma, when another player’s finger entered his eye and cut his conjunctiva and eyelid. So he had to undergo surgery emergency, so that this wound could be closed; it was a big cut. Our initial concern was in relation to other injuries that could have occurred”, says Lasmar to Itatiaia.

“An initial examination ruled out retinal problems, which were our biggest concern. He was operated on last night, he has gone home. We will do other tests in the next few days to confirm that there was no more serious injury. Everything is going well, within this evolution. , the expectation is that he can return to training in the coming days, but we have not yet been able to set the date, as he is still under the care of the ophthalmologists”, he adds.

Another player who is in the care of the ‘DM’ is the left-back Dodô. Out of combat since the end of March, when he had to undergo a surgical procedure on his knee, Arana’s immediate reserve should soon start the transition process. He suffered a torn meniscus while training at Cidade do Galo.

“The Dodô has been evolving well, doing muscle recovery and strengthening work. In the coming weeks it should do more intense work, in the field, so that it will gradually be reintegrated into the group. There is still no return date, but the evolution has been satisfactory”, finishes Rodrigo Lasmar.

