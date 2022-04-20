First Doctors in Brazil professionals sign a contract to reinforce SUS care throughout Brazil — Portuguese (Brazil)

The first professionals summoned by the Doctors for Brazil program signed the employment contract this Monday (18), at Palácio do Planalto, in Brasília (DF). They will be directed to all regions of the country and almost 2,000 cities will be reinforced by the SUS, benefiting millions of Brazilians. In all, the Federal Government invested around R$ 783.6 million in the initiative that provides more than 4,600 vacancies throughout Brazil.

During the event, the president of the republic, Jair Bolsonaro, reinforced the importance of the program. “Real doctors, well paid, will be spread throughout Brazil to better serve our population”, he pointed out.

In this first stage, 529 professionals, including doctors and tutors, were called. In all, in April, about 1,700 professionals will be summoned. The other calls will occur throughout the period of validity of the public notice, most of them throughout 2022. The first results of the contest were approved on April 5th.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, highlighted how society will benefit from the program. “The professional has a stability, it is a CLT bond, which was obtained through a public selection. The professional who goes through a selection process is a guarantee above all for society. It is a guarantee of quality at the end for the Brazilian citizen who seeks basic health units”.

The first selection process of Doctors in Brazil had a total of 16,357 applications with 8,518 successful candidates. It is important to emphasize that the process is focused on the candidate’s merit and was structured to identify the competencies expected to work in Primary Health Care (PHC), the gateway to the SUS. Thus, the contest prioritized the provision of the most distant places in the country, with greater difficulty in hiring doctors, and the search for clinical excellence in PHC.

Other changes are in the type of contract offered by the program, in the CLT modality with all labor rights, additional benefits for working in more distant areas, a career plan and better salary conditions, with remuneration of up to R$ 24 thousand.

The secretary of primary health care, Raphael Câmara, drew attention to the need of municipalities, especially the smallest and most vulnerable. “The launch of this program is a gift to the Brazilian population and to the doctors from all over Brazil who have bravely fought and are still fighting in this pandemic for”, he said.

Among the regions served, there are 26 Indigenous Health Districts. Of the total number of municipalities that will receive the professionals, about 6% will be covered by the federal medical provision for the first time. For each call, the local need is always prioritized, based on the indication of vacancies by the Ministry of Health and municipal managers, who finalized these confirmations on the 8th.

Check the number of doctors summoned in this first stage of the program by state:

state CALLED B.C 1 AL 12 AM 4 BA 68 EC 59 ES 7 GO 25 BAD 15 MG 48 MS 3 MT 5 PAN 7 PB 26 FOOT 34 IP 18 PR 30 RJ 19 RN 17 RO 7 LOL 33 SC 30 IF 13 SP 41 TO 7 Total 529

Marco Guimarães

Ministry of Health