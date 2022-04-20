Flamengo fans in esports demonstrate in Gávea | esports

Members of an organized Flamengo crowd in electronic sports gather, this Wednesday afternoon, in front of the team’s headquarters, in Gávea, Rio de Janeiro, in a demonstration for the departure of Simplicity Esports from the administration of the esports division and asking the club to take over management.

Flamengo joined esports in October 2017, initially with management linked to the club’s Marketing Department, with an outsourced company, Cursor Esports (which later changed its name to Go4It) doing the operation. During this period, Rubro-Negro rose from the 2nd division of the Brazilian League of Legends to the Campeonato Brasileiro (CBLOL), the elite tournament, reached three finals and won the national title in the last of them.

As of 2020, Flamengo’s management changed its role in esports and licensed the use of the brand in esports to the American company Simplicity Esports, which became responsible for all types of electronic games, without a direct role from Rubro. -Black. Since then, the team has not achieved the sporting success of yore, although it has obtained a new runner-up in the 1st Split of CBLOL 2022, and has still been involved in a succession of controversies.

Chandy’s Blog revealed in February that Simplicity was looking for major esports organizations in Brazil to talk about the possibility of selling their CBLOL spot or partnering. In this case, there is a risk that Flamengo will no longer be represented in the main LoL championship in Brazil, because the vacancy in the tournament franchise belongs to Simplicity, and not to Rubro-Negro. After being accepted in the selection process for the franchise, using the name Flamengo, Simplicity paid R$ 4 million to participate in the competition.

— We came to protest against the bad management of Flamengo Esports, which is doing a terrible job behind the scenes, is tarnishing the club’s image. And we want the club to take on electronic sports, we understand that it is a profitable modality and that it can give a lot of future for the internationalization of the brand, among other projects. It is very important for Flamengo to be in esports, but with its own management – said Richard Gomes, president of the Urubarons organized crowd, organizer of the protest, in an interview with ge.

He pointed out that fans have been pressing on the internet, but that, this Wednesday, they are trying to attract attention with a face-to-face demonstration.

— Maybe face to face we can better alert what is happening behind the scenes at Flamengo.

Fans ask for Simplicity to leave the esports administration and want to be attended by club officials this Wednesday.

Sought by the GE, Simplicity replied, through the press office, that it would not comment. Flamengo was also contacted, but did not respond until the last update of this report.

In League of Legends, Flamengo took the 9th place, out of ten participating teams, in the 1st Split of CBLOL 2022, with five wins and 13 losses. It was the worst campaign in the team’s history at CBLOL.