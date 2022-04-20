Flamengo vs Palmeiras: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Almost five months later, the reunion. And how could it be otherwise: with ingredients that sharpen what has become the biggest rivalry in Brazilian football in recent years. Flamengo and Palmeiras face each other this Wednesday for the first time since the Libertadores final, on November 27, in Montevideo. Duel in advance of the fourth round of the Brasileirão and scheduled for 19:30 (Brasília time), at Maracanã.

Who is the best? Sportv team assembles “11 ideal” with players from Flamengo and Palmeiras

The confrontation started even before the ball rolled with Flamengo’s decision to execute STJD’s opinion that allowed the match to be held with a single crowd. It’s about reciprocity after Palmeiras vetoed visiting fans in the 36th round of the 2019 Brazilian Championship. And the red-blacks took the opportunity to take the Maracanã by buying the 61,154 tickets available in advance.

+ See the Brazilian Championship table

With three wins and a draw in the last four games, Flamengo de Paulo Sousa enters the field to confirm the good phase and the comeback after the defeat in the final of Carioca. With four points, the team is in fourth place in the table and takes the lead with one more game in case of victory.

Who win? Arthur and Bocca give their guesses for Flamengo vs Palmeiras

Palmeiras goes to the field at Maracanã trying to recover in the Brasileirão. In two rounds, coach Abel Ferreira’s team won just one point. For this, he will have practically the entire squad at his disposal in the confrontation.

Streaming: The Premiere broadcasts the match with narration by Gustavo Villani and comments by Ledio Carmona and Paulo Nunes. Sandro Meira Ricci will be at Central do Apito.

Real time: click ON HERE to follow the bids on ge.

2 out of 5 Probable lineups — Photo: Arte/ge Probable lineups — Photo: Arte/ge

Flamengo – Coach Paulo Sousa

Flamengo seems to have once again an unprecedented lineup, which became a habit with Paulo Sousa. After the good victory against São Paulo, the expectation is that Santos will return to the goal in rotation with Hugo and Isla gaining an opportunity on the right wing. The Chilean scored a beautiful goal in Sunday’s match and showed himself at ease in the sector, while Rodinei comes from poor performances against Tricolor Paulista and also against Talleres.

The probable Flamengo has Santos, Willian Arão, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; Isla, João Gomes, Thiago Maia and Lázaro; Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabriel.

3 of 5 Campinho Flamengo vs Palmeiras — Photo: ge Flamengo camp against Palmeiras — Photo: ge

Who is out: Rodrigo Caio is in the final stretch of the transition process after recovering from a knee injury; Fabricio Bruno is recovering from a problem with his right foot, while Ayrton Lucas is treating an ankle sprain. Vitinho, Matheuzinho and Gustavo Henrique are in the DM due to muscle injuries, Bruno Henrique has knee pain, and Matheus França fractured his fibula last Sunday.

Palmeiras – Coach Abel Ferreira

The Portuguese coach has everyone at his disposal if he wants to repeat the team that drew with Goiás. The trend, however, is for Ron to return to the starting lineup. Rafael Navarro and Gustavo Scarpa fight for a spot in the team’s offensive sector.

Possible team: Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Rony and Rafael Navarro (Gustavo Scarpa)

4 of 5 Campinho Palmeiras against Flamengo — Photo: ge Campinho Palmeiras against Flamengo — Photo: ge

Embezzlement: Luan (thigh injury)

5 of 5 Arbitration presentation — Photo: Infografia Arbitration presentation — Photo: Infografia