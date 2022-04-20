Flamengo will have embezzlement and three news against Palmeiras

Credit: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Despite the absences, Flamengo will have news to face Palmeiras, this Wednesday (20), in a game valid for the fourth round of the 2022 Brazilian Championship. For the duel, coach Paulo Sousa won the reinforcement of defender Pablo, announced more month, but he was injured the week he arrived at Rubro-Negro.

In addition to the defender, coach Paulo Sousa surprised and gave opportunities to two more youngsters from the base. Midfielder Daniel Cabral and right-back Wesley were also related and will be available for the game against Palmeiras. The match will be held at Maracanã, at 19:30 (Brasília time).

CHECK OUT THE RELATED FLAMENGO AGAINST PALMEIRAS:

Check out the related ones for the match against Palmeiras at @Brasileirao. #VamosFlamengo pic.twitter.com/ygHx5Ul62S — Flamengo (@Flamengo) April 20, 2022

The list of embezzlement, however, is still extensive. Defenders Rodrigo Caio, Gustavo Henrique and Fabrício Bruno follow. Other absences are that of side Matheuzinho and striker Bruno Henrique. This one, however, should be able to come back against Athletico, in the next round. Finally, the side Ayrton Lucas, reinforcement for the season and who arrived with an ankle injury, is still recovering and started the physical transition this week.

PROBABLE SCALE OF FLAMENGO: Santos, Willian Arão, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; Isla, João Gomes, Thiago Maia, Lázaro, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabriel.