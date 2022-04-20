Flamengo will have news against Palmeiras; see the likely lineup

Credit: Reproduction / Flamengo

The Brasileirão is still on fire! And this Wednesday (20), Flamengo x Palmeiras face off at Maracanã, in an early game of the 4th round of the competition. Departure is scheduled for 7:30 pm.

And the team led by Paulo Sousa, continues with a series of absences for the duel, all due to injury. Are they: Rodrigo Caio, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo, Gustavo Henrique, Ayrton Lucas, Bruno Henrique and Vitinho. As for the team that goes to the field, the base must be the same that beat São Paulo, with some doubts. saints can return to goal instead of Hugo, island can win the position of wheeledand Andreas Pereira dispute vacancy with Thiago Maia.

Tomorrow there’s Mengão on the field for the Brasileirão! The Mais Querido faces Palmeiras at home and the FlaTV broadcast, in audio, starts at 17:30! pic.twitter.com/4PdLTwr36m — Flamengo (@Flamengo) April 19, 2022

“To convince our fans we have to win all the games and not just think about one. Our fans have to see themselves represented on the field and be convinced with their daily work. From what I understand, the demand is for us to give everything with the Flamengo shirt. It can happen that we don’t always do well technically, because there are variables, but what you can control is to give everything on the field to be able to win. It’s a bigger classic, without a doubt, we’re going to have the fans pushing us with a lot of energy, once again, and doing their best to offer everything we can on the pitch to make them happy.“, said coach Paulo Sousa, shortly after the victory over São Paulo.

Flamengo likely lineup

So, a probable Mengão lineup has: Santos (Hugo); William Arão, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; Isla (Rodinei), João Gomes, Thiago Maia (Andreas Pereira) and Lázaro; Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta and Gabigol.

And the opponent?

“Everyone knows that Flamengo is a strong team, but our mentality is to play against any team always looking for victory, we are working to correct mistakes, strengthen our squad and go in search of victory“, said Gustavo Gomez, defender of Palmeiras.

A probable lineup for Verdão has: Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Rony and Rafael Navarro (Gustavo Scarpa).

DATASHEET

Flamengo vs Palmeiras

Competition: Brasileirão – 4th round

Local: Maracanã

Date: Wednesday (20) at 19:30

Streaming: Premiere

Flamengo starts the round in 4th place in the Brasileirão with 4 points won, while Palmeiras has only 1, and occupies the 15th position of the competition.

All about the duel, and about the Brasileirão round, you can check it out here at fans.com