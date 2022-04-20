Flight Pilots That Fell Vertically in China Did Not Respond to Controllers, Preliminary Report Shows | World

The preliminary report from the investigation into the crash of the China Eastern Airlines Boieng 737-800, which crashed in China in March, points out that pilots failed to respond to flight controllers shortly after the flight’s first crash.

The plane, with 132 people on board, crashed on March 21 near the city of Wuzhou in southern China’s Guangxi region. The aircraft was flying between cities from Kunming to Guangzhou. The fire caused by the fall was large enough to show up in satellite images. All passengers and crew died.

The case impressed by the dynamics of the fall, vertically in a few minutes. Security cameras from a nearby company showed how the plane quickly plummeted, fully aimed at the ground.

Video shows moment plane crashes in China

The preliminary report, which was released by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), did not point to any possible cause for this type of fall, which drew criticism from experts.

The report is a mandatory document that the airline’s home country must present 30 days after the crash. In the preliminary conclusions, the CAAC, also states that the black boxes are still very damaged, which would make investigations difficult.

The document states that the aircraft quickly dropped from an altitude of 8,900 meters.

“Guangzhou area control radar showed a command altitude ‘deviation’ warning, the aircraft left cruising altitude, the controller called the crew immediately, but received no response,” the report notes.