Florida considers ending Disney tax benefits

The state of Florida, in the United States, considers ending the tax benefits to Disney after the company spoke out against a bill that prohibits the teaching of gender identity and sexual orientation in children’s schools. According to the newspaper Miami HeraldDisney worked behind the scenes to weaken the measure and further announced that it would withhold political campaign contributions in the state.

The possibility of benefits being cut was raised by Governor Ron DeSantis at a press conference today. He stated that state lawmakers consider ending all special districts that were enacted in Florida before 1968.

The measure, according to the governor, would end theedy creek improvement district, the Walt Disney’s special tax district and governing body world Resort.

This district was created by state legislators in the 1960s and comprises 39 square miles, two cities and land in Orange and osceola. It allows Disney to act with the same authority and responsibility as a county government.

In the current situation, Disney can control its own zoning, has its own police and fire department, and operates independently of all other rules imposed on Florida counties.

After a bill passed to teach gender in schools, Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek apologized to employees for the way the company handled their stance on the bill and said it would stop political donations in the state.

Last month, Chapek spoke out for the first time after the company was criticized for making a donation of US$ 5 million (about R$ 25 million in the current dollar exchange rate) to the campaign of politicians who supported an anti-government bill. LGBT+, titled “Don’t Say Gay”.

According to information from deadlineChapek claimed that Disney was “working behind the scenes” to convince Florida senators.