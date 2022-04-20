Ford Transit Van attacks Sprinter with technology for R$ 239,900

After closing factories and interrupting domestic production, Ford based its restructuring process on two pillars: premium cars and commercial vehicles.

A division led by Transit was born from this second group, which returned to the country at the end of 2021 with the Minibus version. The second part of the offensive in the van segment now appears with the Van version, whose objective is the same as the passenger configuration: steal sales from the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

The cargo transport configuration is available in two versions. The L2H3 costs R$ 239,900 and has a volumetric capacity of 10.7 m3, in addition to supporting a load of 1,222 kg. The L3H3 version, on the other hand, has a slightly larger volumetric area (12.4 m3), but has a lower load capacity: 1,181 kg. She asks for R$ 245,900.

Access to the rear compartment can be made through the sliding door on the right or through the rear doors, which open up to 270 degrees. Inside there are 10 hooks for securing cargo.

From Uruguay to here

L2H3 version has a usable area of ​​10.7 m3 and takes more than 1 ton Image: Disclosure

The Transit is manufactured in Uruguay under the CKD system, in which the parts are brought in dismantled so that the vehicle can be assembled there by Nordex. The company even built a factory just to produce the van.

The two versions of the Transit Van feature the same 2.0 turbodiesel engine. There are 170 hp and maximum torque of 39.7 kgfm, associated with a six-speed manual transmission.

This is the same set that drives the passenger transport version. An important point is the fact that the van can be driven by anyone with a type B license (the same required to drive a passenger car), since its total gross weight (or GWP) is no more than 3.5 tons.

Generous content

Rear doors can be opened at an angle of up to 270 degrees Image: Disclosure

Ford invested in security to try to steal sales from rivals Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Renault Master. That’s why Transit offers the AdvanceTrac package, which includes features such as stability and traction controls, hill start assistant, cornering torque control, crosswind stabilization system, electronic rollover control and emergency lights on sudden braking.

Both versions have items such as air conditioning, electrically assisted steering, electric windows, central locking of the doors, audible warning of headlights on, steering column with height and depth adjustment, multifunctional steering wheel, 2.3 TFT screen. inches on the instrument panel.

The only one in its category to feature the start-stop system, Transit also offers the Sync Move multimedia center, which features an eight-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, Bluetooth connection, two USB inputs and two 12-volt sockets. and an app store.

Controlling the fleet

FordPass app gathers useful information for fleet owners Image: Disclosure

The biggest highlight, however, goes to connectivity. The van leaves the factory with an on-board modem for integration with electronic systems. Thus, the owner (of the vehicle or fleet) can access a series of data about the vehicle through the FordPass application.

Among the available information are monthly reports with indicators for fleet owners, average consumption (monthly and general), Arla 32 level, distances traveled each month and vehicle location in real time.

It is also possible to schedule maintenance services online and consult alerts related to the state of the vehicle. According to Ford, the system covers up to three thousand failure notices, and in the most serious cases, a service center can contact the owner directly to alert him and schedule the eventual repair.

Ford offers a one-year warranty or 100,000 kilometers driven. The revisions are scheduled for intervals of 20 thousand kilometers.