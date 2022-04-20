‘Forgotten money’: what to do if you missed your appointment date? | Economy

The Central Bank closed, last Saturday (16), the last “repech” for withdrawals of the first phase of resources forgotten by Brazilians in banks, by the Values ​​Receivable system. The recap is from the values ​​of the first phase of the program. More amounts will be released in the second phase, which starts on May 2.

Since March 28, Brazilians have been able to consult the amounts and request redemptions in a new round of “repech”, following a schedule based on the year of birth or foundation of the company.

Since last Monday (17), the Amounts Receivable system has undergone a reformulation, and can be consulted again from the 2nd of May. Check out some of the changes for the second cycle below, with the following improvements:

There will be no further need for an appointment. It will be possible to request the redemption of resources at the time of the first consultation;

The System will have new information passed on by financial institutions. That is, even those who have already redeemed their resources and those who did not have amounts receivable in the first stage must consult the system again, as the data will be updated and there may be a new resource.

As of March 24, 2.85 million individuals and companies requested redemption of their receivables, totaling R$ 245.8 million.

Among the individuals who requested a refund, 2,516,990 requested a transfer via Pix, totaling BRL 205,099,139.18, while 328,947 preferred to receive contact details from financial institutions, totaling BRL 34,370,940.12.

Among legal entities, 5,113 requested a refund via Pix (R$ 5,012,975.84) and 1,059 received contact details (R$ 1,326,419.82).

Inquiries to the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR) are suspended until May 2nd. Until then, the Central Bank will disclose the date of reopening the system for new consultations and redemption of existing balances, in addition to information on values ​​of deceased.

If you missed your appointment date, the Central Bank informs you that there is no reason to be concerned. There is no risk of losing your receivables, as they will continue to be kept by financial institutions, waiting for you to request a refund, when consultations with the SVR resume.