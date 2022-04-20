Fred becomes top scorer in the Copa do Brasil

Author of the goal of Fluminense’s victory over Vila Nova, tonight (19), at Maracanã, Fred became the isolated top scorer of the Copa do Brasil, with 37 goals. With retirement scheduled to start in July, when the contract with Tricolor ends, shirt 9 emphasizes that it was a special moment – until then, he was tied with Romário.

Playing at home, Abel Braga’s team was losing by 2 to 0, but managed to turn it around with Ganso, Cano and Fred, who scored almost at the end. The return game will be on May 11, at Serra Dourada.

“It was special. 2022 also with the Carioca title, very important for us. I always waited, I persevered. Good things have been happening in my life at the right time and I think today was a more than special moment, for the 2-0. .. I went in it was 2 to 1. I passed the ball and Cano scored the goal, and then I scored the turnaround goal. Victory of overcoming, we had Caio Paulista who felt his thigh. We were one less and get this turnaround victory It was special. Of course, this scare was not expected, but within the context of the match it was a great victory for us”, he said, to SporTV.

“For me, it’s special [assumir a artilharia]. I’m light, man. To tell the truth, I knew that one more goal would isolate me in this artillery, but I’m light, enjoying every concentration, lunch and dinner with my teammates. Enjoying my crowd. My daughter is here, sister, wife, friends… So, I’m without pressure, without weight. I’m enjoying it and, thank God, I’m being blessed these last moments are being so remarkable”, he added.

Asked if there are any chances of extending the link with Fluminense and postponing goodbye to the pitch, Fred again denied such a scenario.

“No… Mario [Bittencourt, presidente] already pressured me, Paulo [Angioni, diretor de futebol] already pressured me, but, as I said before, I want to be able to enjoy my family a little more, you know? Take it to school, take it to the square to play ball, be able to travel for a weekend, participate in the parents’ meeting at school. Things I haven’t been able to do in my entire life. I have a 16-year-old, Giovanna, and I feel that this was marked for her. So, I also want to be in this difficult phase of adolescence together with her and the two little ones, because it goes by fast, right? I want to enjoy. I have 20 years of professional experience, I enjoyed it a lot. I want to enjoy, date my wife, enjoy my children and be able to enjoy a little football, which is a hell of pressure (laughs)”, she said.

The shirt 9 said that, in the near future, he can join the tricolors in the stands of Maracanã:

“I will, of course, I’ll be there in the middle of the crowd, going up the ramp singing, guys on the drum, and me with my son on my shoulder. This is a dream, I’ve said it a few times”.

After the match, it was Fred who held a press conference, and touched on a few other points.

Match against Vila Nova

“In Brazil, unfortunately, we have the habit of, when a lesser team wins the game, we tend to look at the mistakes of the big team and stop looking at the qualities of the lesser team. I was on the bench and I saw a Vila Nova very well organized, coming out on the counterattacks. In the first time, they were really superior. We gave them the counterattacks and it ended up getting really bad. We went to the locker room, Abel calmed down, took what he had to charge, we were firm. And what we say most is that we had to persevere until the end. I think we were rewarded for our perseverance. We lost a player with Caio Paulista, who felt it, but we kept hammering. We got the draw and my goal . We’re satisfied”.

Team performance

“Abel has strategy and he passed it to us. In the first minutes, we ended up suffering, sometimes it doesn’t go the way we want, sometimes the opponent surprises by imposing. Abel is mixing a lot, alternating game situations. We are using all strategies to win. Away from home and at home, we try to win. But you can’t win anyway, football is very difficult. I prefer to praise our second half because it was a very good comeback.”