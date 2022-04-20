Fulham secures Premier League return with four games to spare | international football

Fulham is back in the Premier League. With a 3-0 victory over Preston on Tuesday, the London side secured promotion to the Premier League’s top flight with four games to spare.

The return happened immediately. Fulham had been relegated from the Premier League last season. In the current one, it was left against the competitors of the Championship, the English second division.

With four rounds to go in the first phase, Fulham has 86 points, against 77 for vice-leader Bournemouth. The top two teams immediately move up to the Premier League. The teams that are between the third and sixth place compete for a playoff to decide one more promoted.

1 of 1 Mitrovic celebrates with his teammates the promotion of Fulham – Photo: Reuters Mitrovic celebrates with his teammates the promotion of Fulham – Photo: Reuters

Fulham featured Serbian striker Mitrovic, who scored 40 goals in the tournament. The team is commanded by the Portuguese Marco Silva, ex-Everton, and has the Brazilian striker Rodrigo Muniz, ex-Flamengo, in the squad. Muniz contributed with five goals in the campaign.

– Happiness is too great. We worked hard to achieve this goal, we had been living this expectation throughout our excellent campaign and we got access. Now it’s time to celebrate, because I’ll be able to fulfill the dream of playing in one of the most important competitions in the world – said Muniz, through his press office, after the game.