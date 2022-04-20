Fux asks for OAB investigation after lawyer denies Covid test

The president of the Federal Supreme Court, Minister Luiz Fux, asked that the Brazilian Bar Association be officiated to evaluate the conduct of Daniel Silveira’s lawyer, who is being judged by the Plenary this Wednesday (20/4).

Deputy was prevented from attending plenary session in the STF due to resolution



Chamber of Deputies



Opening the plenary session at 3:20 pm, Fux explained that the delay in the work was the fault of deputy Daniel Silveira’s lawyer, Paulo César Rodrigues de Faria. The defender declared that he was not vaccinated against Covid-19. In addition to not having been immunized, the lawyer did not agree to take the antigen test, nor did he agree to participate in the session online.

Resolution 767 of the Supreme provides that, in order to enter the premises of the Court, it is mandatory to present proof of the vaccine or negative test for Covid-19.

After much debate, Paulo César agreed to take a Covid test. As the result was negative, the session started more than an hour late — the Supreme Court sessions start at 2 pm.

Fux determined that his explanation be included in the minutes and asked that the OAB be officiated to analyze the lawyer’s conduct in light of the Code of Ethics.

Earlier, deputies Eduardo Bolsonaro and Daniel Silveira were barred when they tried to enter the STF to attend the session. The parliamentarians were informed that a court resolution, published in February of this year due to the pandemic, only allows the participation of defense lawyers, selling the presence of the public in the place.

After being vetoed, Silveira said that he will follow the trial from the Chamber of Deputies.

AP 1044