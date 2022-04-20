Gabriel Jesus prepares to leave and Manchester City signals negotiation in the next window

With an eye on the signing of Norwegian Haaland, from Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City should negotiate the departure of Gabriel Jesus in the European summer transfer window, according to a report from the THROW!. The athlete seeks to be the protagonist in a new project and have more minutes on the field in a World Cup year.

At this moment, the shirt nine staff is closely monitoring the English club’s attack on the Borussia Dortmund striker and has already started conversations with other teams interested in relying on the services of the Brazilian national team player.

Gabriel Jesus has a contract with Manchester City until 2023 and the club has already signaled that if there is an interesting proposal, it should release the player. In the last transfer windows, Pep Guardiola barred any negotiations involving the Brazilian’s name.

In the current season, Jesus participated in just 33 matches with the Sky Blues shirt, 21 of which as a starter. The number nine, who also plays on the side of the field, scored seven goals and contributed 11 assists in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and English League Cup.

In the past, the European press has speculated on the Brazilian striker’s arrival at Juventus, who will lose Dybala in the middle of the year. However, there is still no negotiation between Manchester City and another club interested in Jesus.