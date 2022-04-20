Gal Gadot shares what she thinks about being Disney’s live-action villain

Famous for playing Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot is dedicating herself to a very different role this time for Disney: the Evil Queen in the new ‘Snow White’. The classic character is the actress’s first major villain and she who told the Forbes who is “loving” his new routine.

“It’s fun, I can do different things,” celebrated Gadot. “I can sing, dance, play a villain, things I’ve never done before. And she is the first villain in Disney history. I really enjoy working with the people involved in the project, such as [o diretor] Marc Webb, Marc Plattwhich is produced by Disney, and, of course, Rachel Zagler [que viverá a princesa-título]”, continued.

The actress assured that the Evil Queen will be “really evil. It will be interesting”. The story is based on the fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm, the original animation ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ was released in 1938, being Disney’s inaugural film and with great success.

The popular Snow White story has already won several adaptations, such as ‘Mirror, Mirror Me’ (2012) and ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’, starring Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth. As of right now, the new Disney movie still doesn’t have a release date.

But, if you’re missing Gal Gadot as a hero, don’t worry. The actress is also getting ready to return in ‘Wonder Woman 3’, directed by Patty Jenkins, who was with her during the interview. “We are writing the script and in the process of making [o filme]. The gears are turning and I’m really, really excited for fans to watch it when it’s ready,” she advanced.

