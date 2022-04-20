Games between Santos and Coritiba for the Copa do Brasil will have a single crowd

The matches between saints and coritibafor the third phase of the Brazil’s Cup, will have a single supporter of the respective home teams. The first ball rolls this Wednesday, at Couto Pereira Stadium, at 19:30 (Brasilia time), for the first leg.



According to Peixe, the decision was taken to “prevent further acts of violence between fans and ensure the safety of fans”. In the last game between the teams, on Sunday, for Serie Athere were clashes on the outskirts of Vila Belmiro.

“In the pursuit of the preservation of human life, given the short time needed for the match to take place, the two institutions agree that the ideal solution, to avoid further incidents, is to ban visiting fans from entering,” he explained. the Thigh in a statement.

In this context and through the Paraná Football Federation, the clubs requested in common agreement with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) the presence of a single crowd in Curitiba and Santos, in order to avoid possible conflicts. The Public Ministry of the State of Paraná, in turn, accepted the request for this Wednesday’s game.

“The request was made due to the risk of a new confrontation between the fans, as happened last Sunday, in Santos, where fans fought in the vicinity of Vila Belmiro. The two clubs do not condone this type of confrontation and are against violence”, added the São Paulo team in a statement.

The return match of the Copa do Brasil will also feature a single crowd: only Santos fans will be able to watch the game in loco. The decisive game is scheduled for next Wednesday, in Vila Belmiro, at 21:30 (Brasília time).

