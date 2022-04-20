Gas cylinder reaches R$ 160; check the values ​​by state

According to information from the official survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the price of gas cylinders continues to rise in Brazil and is already costing BRL 160.

The survey was carried out between the 10th and 16th of April, in 3,881 dealers throughout Brazil. The study also identified the average price of the cylinder and the impact of the value for the beneficiaries of the gas voucher, check it out!

Gas cylinder values ​​by state

According to the ANP, the average price of cylinders in the country rose to R$ 113.66. In the previous survey, the value was R$ 113.54, which represents an increase of 0.10%. See the price list in each state:

state Average price Minimum price maximum price Mato Grosso 135.44 109.99 160 Rondônia 134.06 115 150 Acre 130.48 125 145 Roraima 125.42 117 131 Tocantins 124.48 109.99 135 amapá 123.44 110 130 Santa Catarina 122.89 107 150 Goiás 122.56 98.99 145 Piauí 120.88 114 130 large northern river 120.26 105 139 For 119.98 98 150 amazon 119.4 110 140 maranhão 118.41 78 130 Paraíba 116.96 99.99 128 Minas Gerais 116.86 95 140 Ceará 116.2 99.99 130 Paraná 115.45 98.9 140 Rio Grande do Sul 112.94 95 137 Sao Paulo 112.89 89.99 149 Mato Grosso do Sul 111.31 95 130 alagoas 108.91 94 115 Sergipe 108.79 99.99 120 Federal District 107.08 99.99 119.99 Bahia 106.96 88 130 Holy Spirit 106.85 92.99 120 Pernambuco 103.29 90 128 Rio de Janeiro 102.3 85 126

According to the survey, in 17 states, the average price of cooking gas exceeds the national average. In addition, in 10, the average value was above R$ 120.

The announcement made by Petrobras, on April 8, that the price of cooking gas cylinders would be reduced was not able to prevent the rise in values. IBGE data indicate that, in the last 12 months until March, the price rose 29.56%.

The amounts also impact the beneficiaries of the R$51 gas voucher. The program was created to help low-income families pay for gas, but it is not enough to pay half the price of a cylinder in 25 states.

Image: Stefan Lambauer / Shutterstock.com