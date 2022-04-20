Business

Gas cylinder reaches R$ 160; check the values ​​by state

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read

According to information from the official survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the price of gas cylinders continues to rise in Brazil and is already costing BRL 160.

The survey was carried out between the 10th and 16th of April, in 3,881 dealers throughout Brazil. The study also identified the average price of the cylinder and the impact of the value for the beneficiaries of the gas voucher, check it out!

Workers complain of difficulty withdrawing FGTS

You are likely to also like:

Inflation measured by the IGP-10 grows 2.48% in April, says FGV

With high inflation, cashback is a good option to lose less

Gas cylinder values ​​by state

According to the ANP, the average price of cylinders in the country rose to R$ 113.66. In the previous survey, the value was R$ 113.54, which represents an increase of 0.10%. See the price list in each state:

state Average price Minimum price maximum price
Mato Grosso 135.44 109.99 160
Rondônia 134.06 115 150
Acre 130.48 125 145
Roraima 125.42 117 131
Tocantins 124.48 109.99 135
amapá 123.44 110 130
Santa Catarina 122.89 107 150
Goiás 122.56 98.99 145
Piauí 120.88 114 130
large northern river 120.26 105 139
For 119.98 98 150
amazon 119.4 110 140
maranhão 118.41 78 130
Paraíba 116.96 99.99 128
Minas Gerais 116.86 95 140
Ceará 116.2 99.99 130
Paraná 115.45 98.9 140
Rio Grande do Sul 112.94 95 137
Sao Paulo 112.89 89.99 149
Mato Grosso do Sul 111.31 95 130
alagoas 108.91 94 115
Sergipe 108.79 99.99 120
Federal District 107.08 99.99 119.99
Bahia 106.96 88 130
Holy Spirit 106.85 92.99 120
Pernambuco 103.29 90 128
Rio de Janeiro 102.3 85 126

According to the survey, in 17 states, the average price of cooking gas exceeds the national average. In addition, in 10, the average value was above R$ 120.

The announcement made by Petrobras, on April 8, that the price of cooking gas cylinders would be reduced was not able to prevent the rise in values. IBGE data indicate that, in the last 12 months until March, the price rose 29.56%.

The amounts also impact the beneficiaries of the R$51 gas voucher. The program was created to help low-income families pay for gas, but it is not enough to pay half the price of a cylinder in 25 states.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Earn more than BRL 9,000 via mobile games

Image: Stefan Lambauer / Shutterstock.com

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Discover the new measures announced by Bolsonaro

March 20, 2022

Emergency FGTS up to R$1,000: when does it start?

March 11, 2022

Construction industry had the best February in the last ten years

March 22, 2022

Copom should raise the Selic by 1 pp at the next meeting

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button