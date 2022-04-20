Gas cylinder reaches R$ 160; check the values by state
According to information from the official survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the price of gas cylinders continues to rise in Brazil and is already costing BRL 160.
The survey was carried out between the 10th and 16th of April, in 3,881 dealers throughout Brazil. The study also identified the average price of the cylinder and the impact of the value for the beneficiaries of the gas voucher, check it out!
You are likely to also like:
Inflation measured by the IGP-10 grows 2.48% in April, says FGV
With high inflation, cashback is a good option to lose less
Gas cylinder values by state
According to the ANP, the average price of cylinders in the country rose to R$ 113.66. In the previous survey, the value was R$ 113.54, which represents an increase of 0.10%. See the price list in each state:
|state
|Average price
|Minimum price
|maximum price
|Mato Grosso
|135.44
|109.99
|160
|Rondônia
|134.06
|115
|150
|Acre
|130.48
|125
|145
|Roraima
|125.42
|117
|131
|Tocantins
|124.48
|109.99
|135
|amapá
|123.44
|110
|130
|Santa Catarina
|122.89
|107
|150
|Goiás
|122.56
|98.99
|145
|Piauí
|120.88
|114
|130
|large northern river
|120.26
|105
|139
|For
|119.98
|98
|150
|amazon
|119.4
|110
|140
|maranhão
|118.41
|78
|130
|Paraíba
|116.96
|99.99
|128
|Minas Gerais
|116.86
|95
|140
|Ceará
|116.2
|99.99
|130
|Paraná
|115.45
|98.9
|140
|Rio Grande do Sul
|112.94
|95
|137
|Sao Paulo
|112.89
|89.99
|149
|Mato Grosso do Sul
|111.31
|95
|130
|alagoas
|108.91
|94
|115
|Sergipe
|108.79
|99.99
|120
|Federal District
|107.08
|99.99
|119.99
|Bahia
|106.96
|88
|130
|Holy Spirit
|106.85
|92.99
|120
|Pernambuco
|103.29
|90
|128
|Rio de Janeiro
|102.3
|85
|126
According to the survey, in 17 states, the average price of cooking gas exceeds the national average. In addition, in 10, the average value was above R$ 120.
The announcement made by Petrobras, on April 8, that the price of cooking gas cylinders would be reduced was not able to prevent the rise in values. IBGE data indicate that, in the last 12 months until March, the price rose 29.56%.
The amounts also impact the beneficiaries of the R$51 gas voucher. The program was created to help low-income families pay for gas, but it is not enough to pay half the price of a cylinder in 25 states.
Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?
Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.
Image: Stefan Lambauer / Shutterstock.com