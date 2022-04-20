Gasoline in Brazil is among the most expensive in the world and priced above the world average

Transferring income from Brazilians to Petrobras’ private shareholders was one of the main objectives of the 2016 coup.

247 – Despite having made the biggest oil discovery in the world in the last 50 years, with the pre-salt basin, Brazil currently has one of the most expensive gasolines in the world. This is a direct consequence of Operation Lava Jato and the 2016 coup d’état, which had as their central objectives the transfer of income from the Brazilian population to Petrobras’ private shareholders. Yesterday, Jair Bolsonaro admitted the participation of the military in the coup . With the rise in inflation, more than half of Brazilians are reducing consumption of essential goods .

“The price of a liter of gasoline in Brazil is about 15% above the average practiced in 170 countries, according to a survey carried out on the website of the consultancy Global Petrol Prices, with data for Monday of last week (11). a liter of fuel at Brazilian gas stations cost R$ 7.192, a value collected by the consultancy with the ANP (National Petroleum Agency) until that date — currently, it is R$ 7.22. The world average was R$ 6.29” , inform report by Eduardo Cucolo in Folha de S. Paulo.

“Brazil is among the ten largest producers, but the refining capacity does not meet national demand, leading to the need to import up to 20% of local consumption”, the reporter also points out. This is because the projects for new refineries were paralyzed by Lava Jato, led by former partial judge Sergio Moro, who intended to run for president after destroying 4.4 million jobs for Brazilian workers.

“Global Petrol Prices data also show that Brazil has one of the highest rates of fuel expenditure in relation to income level, at 4.8%, alongside countries in Africa and Central America. filling a 40-liter tank, it is equivalent to 10.8% of the average monthly income of Brazilians. The numbers are practically double the ones verified, for example, in Argentina”, adds the reporter. That is why Lula has announced his intention to change Petrobras’ pricing policy.

When I was president, we didn’t raise the price of gas at Petrobras. Cooking gas needs to enter the basic basket. CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING — Lula (@LulaOficial) April 19, 2022

