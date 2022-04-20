GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 GPU testing begins

The AD102 GPU has taken important steps towards a launch in 2022

While not yet officially announced by NVIDIA, the RTX 40 series is already public knowledge and should make its debut in 2022. According to leaker kopite7kimi, not only is the company progressing well in the development of the line based on the Ada Lovelace architecture, but also already started testing the AD102 GPU.

The model must be used as a basis by the manufacturer for the production of models such as the GeForce RTX 4090 and the GeForce RTX 4080, among other options she plans for the future. Apart from the fact that the component is already in testing phases, so far not much is known about the release, whose Official announcement is expected later this year.

The expectation is that the new line of graphics cards will bring 24 GB of GDDR6 memoryX, whose speed has varied between 21Gbps and 24Gbps, depending on the leak. The expectation is that it represents a new leap in quality for NVIDIA, which can offer up to twice the performance of models like the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080.

Power must accompany large consumption

In contrast to the great power offered, the new GPUs must be known for forcing many consumers to upgrade their power supplies. Rumors indicate that the most powerful model offered by the manufacturer should consumer between 500W to 600Wa value that can be even higher in overclocked models.

To ensure the improvements of the Ada Lovelace line, NVIDIA will bet on TSMC’s 5nm manufacturing method and a generous array size with 611 mm2. Rumors indicate that the most powerful model will bring 18432 CUDA cores, 576 TMUs, 196 ROPs, 576 Tensor Cores and 144 Ray Tracing Acceleration Cores and operating frequency between 2300 MHz and 2500 MHz.



The launch of NVIDIA’s new generation of graphics cards should benefit from the downward trend in component prices recorded during the first few months of 2022 — although it shouldn’t necessarily be cheap. The company has already revealed that the RTX 30 and RTX 40 lines will coexist in storesas a way of guaranteeing a sufficient quantity of supplies to consumers.

Source: TweakTown