Gol and Mercado Livre sign a logistics partnership that should quadruple the retailer’s air deliveries

Mercado Livre (MELI34) and Gol Linhas Aéreas (GOLL4) announced this Tuesday (19) a long-term agreement focused on logistics: the airline will supply six exclusive aircraft (with Mercado Livre logo and colors) to the retailer .

There will be three aircraft delivered in June and three more in 2023. There is an option in the agreement to add six more aircraft by 2025.

“It is a business model that Gol is opening in the retail market. Today, Mercado Livre has three aircraft that serve regions far from our distribution centers. With the agreement, we will have nine aircraft, tripling our capacity for flights around Brazil”, says Fernando Yunes, vice president of Mercado Livre in Brazil.

The agreement will make Mercado Livre quadruple the capacity to deliver packages by air, from 10 million to 40 million packages per year.

“We will reduce by 70% to 80% the delivery time for consumers in the North, Northeast, and in some cities in the South and Southeast. We will go from seven to eight days of delivery in these regions to 2 days of delivery time”, says Yunes.

The delivery time for Manaus will be just one day, compared to the current nine days, while for destinations in the Northeast this period will decrease from four to one day. Other capitals, such as Goiânia and Cuiabá, will start to receive their orders the next day.

According to Yunes, the focus will be on the North and Northeast regions, with 70% of the operation focused on deliveries from these regions, but about 30% of the operation will assist deliveries in other regions of the country such as the South and Southeast.

Mercado Livre did not inform the value of the investment in this partnership.

“The expansion of the fleet is vital for us to move forward with Mercado Livre’s mission to democratize electronic commerce, which is even more important in a country of continental dimensions like Brazil. We are very optimistic about our agreement with Gol, and we see this as fundamental in strengthening our growth path in e-commerce and in our regional expansion strategy”, said Yunes.

Today, the three Free Market aircraft belong to Azul (AZUL4) and this remains the case. According to Pablo Navarrette, senior director of Mercado Livre, the agreement with Gol will be the main one made with airlines in the coming years, but it does not prevent new agreements with other companies.

GolLog Operation

Gol’s logistics business arm, GolLog, which operates cargo services to 52 airports and more than 3,900 destinations in Brazil, is responsible for operating the agreement. For now, the business is focused especially on Brazil.

The contract between the companies has a duration of 10 years and provides for a dedicated fleet of freighters consisting of six Boeing 737-800 BCF.

According to Julio Perroti, director of GolLog, the company plans to expand its range of services and increase its available capacity in tons by 80% during 2023 to generate additional incremental revenue of approximately R$100 million in 2022, and more than R$1, 0 billion in the next five years – considering only the partnership with the retailer.

Paulo Kakinoff, president of Gol, explained that the six aircraft provided for in the agreement are already available in Gol’s current fleet. They will be converted to freighter versions and will operate exclusively for Mercado Livre.

“GOL’s fleet plan is to end this year with 136 aircraft, 44 of which are Boeing 737-MAX 8 and 92 are Boeing 737-NG. The introduction of the six cargo aircraft should provide savings in the fleet transformation process of approximately R$25 million in 2022 and another R$75 million in 2023. The Company’s ongoing transformation to the 737 MAX will also allow for greater dilution of fixed costs and will generate new opportunities for ancillary revenue”, said the executive.

He detailed that the millionaire savings come from the extension of the contract for the use of the aircraft.

“When aircraft leasing contracts come to an end, there are a number of return costs that we pay to the company that leases the aircraft. As these aircraft will not be returned but converted, these costs will be avoided because the contracts will be extended on the freighter version,” said Kakinoff.

