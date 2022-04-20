Goodbye, insomnia! See how diet affects sleep quality

Data from the Brazilian Sleep Association (ABSono) indicate that more than 70 million Brazilians suffer from insomnia. A disorder that, to some people, may seem unimportant and easy to resolve. But, if ignored or minimized, it can have serious consequences for well-being and health.

“Many people are reporting trouble sleeping due to anxiety and stress. Sleeping little can cause an increase in blood pressure, heart rate and the stress hormone cortisol, even more so in an insomnia condition, which is characterized by several sleepless nights”, comments nutritionist Matheus Motta.

With regard to food and sleep, the nutritionist recommends that people avoid diets with major caloric restrictions, especially those that promise accelerated weight loss, as it does not take long for the physical and psychological effects of restriction to appear, such as insomnia.

***photo-woman-sleeping When it comes to sleep quality, it is necessary to implement a healthy routine that guarantees a good night’s rest. Often, difficulty sleeping or waking up early, for example, is related to daily habits that must be corrected. Getty Images ***photo-woman-sleeps-with-alarm clocks A bad night’s sleep directly interferes with mood and performance of activities the next day. In addition, irritability, anxiety, and stress levels can increase significantly. Getty Images ***photo-woman-in-deep-sleep Studies show that the ideal amount of sleep varies for each person, but the world average is six to eight hours a night. During deep sleep, hormones are released that are important for regulating the body.Getty Images ***photo-man-naps-with-baby-in-lap Many people have bad sleep and don’t even realize it. In doubt, how about adopting some techniques known as “sleep hygiene”?Getty Images ***photo-man-off-alarm clock 1. Create a routine: try to go to bed and get up at the same times every day, even on holidays and weekendsGetty Images ***photo-man-sleeps-near-computer 2. Sleep a little earlier each day: take advantage of the period near the end of the holidays to sleep about 30 minutes before the time you used to go to bed each day, until you arrive at the ideal time.Getty Images ***photo-woman-with-insomnia 3. Get up if you can’t sleep: get out of bed if you have trouble falling asleep. Do something relaxing like take a deep breath, listen to soft music, or read a book. It is recommended not to turn on the television or touch the cell phone. Only return to bed when you are sleepyGetty Images ***photo-woman-uses-computer-in-bed 4. Bed is for sleeping: never use the bed to study, read, watch TV, stay on the computer or cell phone. The body needs to understand that this is a relaxing environmentGetty Images ***photo-man-sleeps-in-darkroom 5. Keep the room dark: having a completely dark room, without external light or lights from electronic devices, makes it easier to sleepGetty Images ***photo-woman-nap-taker 6. Avoid naps: limit daytime naps to less than an hour and until 3 pm, so as not to disrupt your sleep at night.Getty Images ***coffee-cup photo 7. Avoid stimulating foods and drinks between four and six hours before bedtime. The list includes chocolate, coffee, soft drinks, black, green, mate and mate teas. Getty Images ***photo-child-practices-boxing 8. Avoid doing high-intensity physical exercise in the three hours before bedtime. They can make a person very alert and disrupt sleep.Getty Images ***photo-woman-relax-lying down 9. Slow down: Set aside 15 to 30 minutes before bed to relax and slow down. Disconnecting from external stimuli helps signal the brain that it’s time to sleep.Getty Images ***photo-woman-avoid-alcoholic-beverage 10. Avoid alcoholic beverages and cigarettes: they also impair your sleep patternGetty Images 0

What to eat to get rid of insomnia

The expert reveals which foods can contribute to a good night’s sleep:

Sources of tryptophan, an amino acid that helps the body produce serotonin, a hormone capable of regulating mood and sleep quality, such as skimmed milk and yogurt, white cheese, bananas and nuts.

See the other tips in the full report in Saúde em Dia, partner of metropolises.