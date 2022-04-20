Goodbye, insomnia! See how diet affects sleep quality
Data from the Brazilian Sleep Association (ABSono) indicate that more than 70 million Brazilians suffer from insomnia. A disorder that, to some people, may seem unimportant and easy to resolve. But, if ignored or minimized, it can have serious consequences for well-being and health.
“Many people are reporting trouble sleeping due to anxiety and stress. Sleeping little can cause an increase in blood pressure, heart rate and the stress hormone cortisol, even more so in an insomnia condition, which is characterized by several sleepless nights”, comments nutritionist Matheus Motta.
With regard to food and sleep, the nutritionist recommends that people avoid diets with major caloric restrictions, especially those that promise accelerated weight loss, as it does not take long for the physical and psychological effects of restriction to appear, such as insomnia.
0
What to eat to get rid of insomnia
The expert reveals which foods can contribute to a good night’s sleep:
Sources of tryptophan, an amino acid that helps the body produce serotonin, a hormone capable of regulating mood and sleep quality, such as skimmed milk and yogurt, white cheese, bananas and nuts.
See the other tips in the full report in Saúde em Dia, partner of metropolises.