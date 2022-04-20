Google Maps satellite images show details of Russian bases

Scenes of Russian troop movements and the destruction caused during the invasion of Ukraine circulate on TV and social media every day. But, in addition to these images, it is also possible to have a detailed view of Russian military bases using Google Maps.

Normally, Google Maps does not reveal countries’ military areas. At these points, areas are blurred, or of a lower quality — just like people’s faces.

But last Monday (18), users noticed that the satellite images of Russian bases appeared with excellent quality. This allowed to see details of Russian military ships and planes.

On Twitter, the armed forces of Ukraine commented on the matter, and also posted four images of bases in Russia.

⚡️GOOGLE MAPS ВІДКРИВ ДОСТУП ДО ВІЙСЬКОВИХ ТА СТРАТЕГІЧНИХ ОБ’ЄКТІВ РОСІЇ.

Тепер кожен може побачити різноманітні російські пускові установки, шахти міжконтинентальних балістичних ракет, командні пункти та секретні полігони з роздільною здатністю близько до 0.5 метра на піксель. pic.twitter.com/i75wR8Efwo — Armed Forces 🇺🇦 (@ArmedForcesUkr) April 18, 2022

“Now everyone can see a variety of Russian launchers, ICBMs, command posts and secret landfills, with a resolution of about 0.5 meters per pixel,” the page said.

Google Maps claimed that it had never blurred images of Russian bases. “We have not made any blurring changes to our satellite imagery in Russia,” the company said in a tweet.

In addition to Russia, Google’s satellite also shows in detail military installations from other countries, such as the United States, for example.

To see Russian military bases, just go to Google Maps on your smartphone, PC or notebook, type the name of the base you are looking for. Then, at the bottom of the screen, just click on “satellite”. Ready. Now just enlarge the image with the zoom feature in search of details.