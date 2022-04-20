Government releases minimum wage forecasts for 2023, 2024 and 2025

The federal government sent the National Congress the minimum wage forecast for 2023. The values ​​for the years 2024 and 2025 were also estimated.

According to President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) team, for next year, the projection for the national floor is R$ 1,294. An increase of R$82 compared to the current R$1,212.

Here, the calculation considered the 6.7% rise in the Consumer Price Index (INPC) this year. The data are part of the Budget Guidelines Law Project (PLDO) of 2023.

In the case of the following year, 2024, the forecast is that the minimum wage will rise to R$ 1,337, and to R$ 1,378 from 2025.

Are values ​​definitive?

The answer is no! According to the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago, the values ​​of the minimum wages are not definitive, but they are estimates.

The executive explained that the national floor for the following year is readjusted over the previous year, according to fluctuations in the inflation.

In this way, the 2023 minimum wage, for example, corrected by the 6.7% INPC projection, may change. Brazilians will only know the definitive value of the 2023 floor at the end of the year.

According to the PLDO, each percentage point in the INPC represents an increase of R$ 8.8 billion in Union expenses. For next year, for example, an estimated BRL 1.759 trillion will be spent on Social Security benefits, compared to BRL 1.622 trillion this year.