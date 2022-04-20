Grêmio reveals the opinion of the Arbitration Commission that admits a penalty in Ricardinho against Chape | Guild

Grêmio filed a formal complaint with the CBF Arbitration Commission for the move that involved striker Ricardinho in the defeat to Chapecoense last Friday. The Ombudsman’s opinion was to admit the error in the performance of the referee Edina Alves and the video referee, José Claudio Rocha Filho.

read more

+ Ferreira misses against Guarani; see the team

The bid took place in the 43rd minute of the second half, in a throw-in straight into the area. Striker Ricardinho was hit in the face by side Ronei and was left on the ground. Afterwards, it was possible to see that the young man suffered a cut on his eyebrow, with bleeding, and needed three stitches to suture the wound.

1 of 1 Ricardinho complains to referee Edina Alves — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Ricardinho complains to referee Edina Alves — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

In the Premiere broadcast, referee commentator Sandro Meira Ricci had already pointed out that the penalty should have been awarded and that the refereeing team had made a mistake.

Check out the opinion of the CBF Ombudsman released by Grêmio:

“The Claimant is right.

Indeed, effectively, the foul was characterized by an arm strike to the face of his player, although not with the elbow and without the aforementioned violence.

The foul was characterized because the defender, even before the ball was in dispute, put his arm, although without speed and without excessive force, against the opponent’s face and prevented him from disputing the ball.

The Complainant is still right why the VAR should have acted, as the images reveal all of the above.