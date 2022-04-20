Have you already planned for the holiday? Discover movie and series options to watch on Watch Brasil

Advertising

THE Watch Brazil prepared a special program for those who are planning to enjoy the long holiday in Tiradentes in front of the screen. There are films and series of different styles, to entertain the whole family.

Enacted in December 1965, the Tiradentes holiday is a tribute to Joaquim José da Silva Xavier, one of the leaders of the Inconfidência Mineira, who died in 1792.

Now, in 2022, because of restrictions linked to the pandemic, the holiday will also accommodate Carnival parades in some of the main national capitals.

So, how about taking advantage of the tips and enjoying a holiday with Watch content.

See the list of attractions suggested by Watch Brasil:

Historic Farms – Launched in 2019, directed by Carla Albuquerque, the work presents stories of the best preserved mansions in imperial Brazil and tells a lot about the country in past centuries.

Earth Brazil – Starring Anderson Santos, Aruay Goldschmidt and Mayra Abbondanza, Terras Brasil is a series in which biologists and botanists travel through different Brazilian biomes and show their characteristics. The production premiered in 2017, and is directed by Carla Albuquerque and Bete Ribeiro.

13th District Released in 2014, directed by Camille Delamarre and screenplay by Luc Besson. The work tells the story of Brick Mansions, an area of ​​the city of Detroit where violence takes over, causing the local city hall to abandon the city. In this way, drug dealers end up gaining status and power, even though they are fought by a specialist in parkour who tries to eradicate drugs from the place. However, the specialist has problems with the police, corrupted by organized crime, which causes him to be arrested. What will become of the city and the specialist? The cast includes Paul Walker, David Belle and RZA.

The reunion – The work has as its protagonist a novelist who suffers from alcoholism problems and, as the film progresses, decides to change his life before losing everything. He decides to live in a small rural town, where he meets a single mother and her three daughters. In a story of resilience and love, these three women help him regain his talent and appreciation for literature. Starring Morgan Freeman, it also features Virginia Madsen and Madeline Carroll.

the farewell – Directed by Roger Michell and scripted by Bille August and Christian Torpe, the drama tells the story of Lily, a terminally ill woman who gathers her daughters for a final weekend. “The Farewell” is the remake of the Danish film “Silent Heart”, released in 2014. The cast includes Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet and Mia Wasikowska.

If you drink, don’t marry – In the comedy starring Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis, three groomsmen wake up in a Las Vegas hotel room after a bachelor party, only to find their fiancé is missing.

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga- Recorded at the legendary Radio News York City Music Hall and with a live audience, the special launched in 2022 features the great artist Tony Bennett and the stunning Lady Gaga, in celebration of the singer’s 95th birthday. The show is a classic jazz show with solo performances and duets by the artists.