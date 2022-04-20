Health plans grow again after the Covid-19 epidemic – 04/19/2022 – Mônica Bergamo
The number of health plan beneficiaries in Brazil grew by 3.1% in the 12-month period, from 47.5 million in February 2021 to 49 million in the same month this year.
SUM ACCOUNT
The data are from the Institute for Supplementary Health Studies (IESS). The study also shows that the type of hiring that grew the most in the period was the corporate group, with 1.5 million new contracts – from 32.2 million beneficiaries in February last year to 33.8 million this year, a up 4.8%.
ACCOUNT 2
Of the total beneficiaries of the plans today, 69% are in the business category.
GEOGRAPHY
In absolute numbers, the highest growth occurred in the state of São Paulo, which had an increase of 472 thousand beneficiaries in the 12-month period. There were 17.2 million links in February 2021, which rose to 17.7 million this year.
STOCK
The accumulated stock of formal jobs, which registered growth in all sectors in the period, would justify the increase in adhesions, especially in collective business plans, says the IESS.
SCREEN
The Municipal Secretary of International Relations of São Paulo, Marta Suplicy, attended the opening of the exhibition “Contramemória”, on Monday night (18), at the Municipal Theater of São Paulo. Maestro Roberto Minczuk and anthropologist and historian Lilia Schwarcz were also present at the event.
with BIANKA VIEIRA, KARINA MATIAS and MANOELLA SMITH
