Health promotes action on holiday for immunization against Covid-19 and flu

This Thursday, April 21, Tiradentes’ national holiday, nine health units in Mogi Guaçu will carry out free immunization against Covid-19 in adults and children aged between 5 and 11 years. There will also be vaccination against influenza and the 4th dose against the coronavirus in the elderly aged 60 and over.

Without the need for scheduling, the action will take place at the health units of Alto dos Ypês, Zaniboni I, Sweden, Hermínio Bueno, Ypê II, Eucaliptos and in the District of Martinho Prado Júnior from 8 am to 3 pm. At the Family Health Unit (USF) of Jardim Fantinato, immunization will only be for adults, with doses against Covid-19 and flu. At USF das Chácaras Alvorada, vaccination will be until 1 pm.

For adults, 1st, 2nd and 3rd doses will be available. The 1st dose is intended for anyone over 12 years of age and the 2nd dose for those who are overdue for their supplement. The 3rd dose is available for those who have already taken the 2nd dose four months ago for people over 18 years of age. For children, 1st and 2nd doses are available.

The 3rd dose of the vaccine for the age group between 12 and 17 years of age is intended exclusively for the immunosuppressed. In adults, the additional dose is only for persons over 18 years of age who have already completed the 2nd dose four-month interval.

The 4th dose of immunization is also available for immunosuppressed adults. To get vaccinated, the citizen must appear at the health unit and present a photo document, vaccination card and medical statement proving the disease. Seniors must present a photo ID, CPF and proof of address.

Influenza vaccination (from 60 years of age)

Free demand against Covid-19

Thursday, April 21 – 8 am to 3 pm

USF Alto dos Ypês

UBS Zaniboni I

USF Sweden

USF Hermínio Bueno

UBS Ypê II, Eucalyptus

USF Martinho Prado

Adults only – 8am to 3pm

USF Fantinato

USF Chácaras Alvorada

8 am to 1 pm

