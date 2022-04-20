Hollywood actor convicted of raping six women, including minors, faces 100 years in prison – Monet

+



Actor and musician Kaalan Walker was found guilty by a Los Angeles jury of raping six women, some of them minors. The British newspaper Daily Mail says the 27-year-old artist could be sentenced to up to 100 years in prison for his actions The abuses committed by Walker took place between 2013 and 2018, the year he was arrested.

The artist is remembered for his presence in the cast of the dramas ‘Kings: Los Angeles Burning’ (2018), with Daniel Craig and Halle Berry, and ‘Superfly: Crime and Power’ (2018). He also has a role in the series ‘In Contempt’ under his belt. The next session of the trial, with the announcement of the actor’s sentence, has not yet had its date set.

According to the international press, after the jury’s verdict was announced, Walker shouted at the judge in charge of the case: “I didn’t rape anyone! I didn’t rape anyone!”

After the first allegations and the artist’s arrest in 2018, more than 30 women have made similar accusations against him. He was eventually convicted of crimes he committed against six women, three of them aspiring models aged 16 at the time of the abuse. Walker’s attorney promised to appeal the jury’s decision.

Throughout the trial, Walker was accused of using his fame and popularity on social media to approach women, convince them to meet with him, and then sexually abuse them. Watch the trailer for ‘Kings: Los Angeles Burns’ below: