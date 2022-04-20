Honda confirms new HR-V in August, Civic Type R in Brazil and Corolla Cross rival

THE Honda made a series of relevant announcements this Wednesday morning (20).

starting with HR-Vcurrently its best-selling product in Brazil, the manufacturer confirmed the launch of the new generation of the national SUV for August this year.

According to the manufacturer, “the model will set a new benchmark in the segment, with a unique package of technologies in safety, fuel economy and connectivity, in a way that is fully aligned with the brand’s new moment globally.”.

Honda details that the new national HR-V will be offered in four versions, two of them with the same 1.5-liter aspirated engine with direct injection present in the range. city currently marketed in the country.

How anticipated in a recent reviewwith the decision Honda is likely to offer cost-effective catalogs for the new HR-V.

The two top-of-the-line options for the compact SUV will have the 1.5-liter turbo engine under the hood, hitherto offered in the 10th generation of the national Civic Touring, but it will become dual-fuel for its application in the new HR-V, starting to operate with ethanol, gasoline or a mixture of both in any proportion.

According to Honda, the 1.5 turbo flex was developed especially for the Brazilian market. The manufacturer, however, did not reveal the power and torque data of the supercharged propeller.

“In addition to developing the new engine, Honda made additional investments to introduce new processes and technologies at its Itirapina plant. 1.1 billion reais were invested in the production of the New City sedan, New City Hatchback and new HR-V models, complementing the initial value of approximately 1 billion reais, announced in 2013, at the time of construction of the factory.”, completes the Japanese manufacturer.

New Civic

For the last quarter of this year, Honda announced the start of importing the 11th generation Civic to Brazil. as already we had reported at the AUTOthe model will only arrive in the country in its e:HEV hybrid catalog, being offered in a single version in our market.

New generation of Honda Civic will arrive in Brazil in single version with hybrid powertrain Image: Disclosure

Moving forward to 2023, Honda will have another boost in its range of hybrids in the country, as it will market the CR-V e:HEV in Brazil.

Rival of the Toyota Corolla Cross

Also over the next year, the company will launch “an unprecedented SUV in the Brazilian market, a new product developed based on the 11th generation of the Civic”.

in response to AUTOHonda explained that the SUV in question is the same product presented as the new generation HR-V for North America. Here in Brazil, in turn, the SUV will have a new name to be revealed later.

It is reasonable to bet, therefore, that this unprecedented imported SUV will occupy a market range above the national HR-V, appearing as the representative of Honda among medium SUVs, with an eye on models such as Toyota Corolla Cross, Jeep Compass, VW Taos, among others.

In the meantime, you can check out, below, the official video of the model released by Honda’s North American division:

sportive

Closing with a flourish its package of novelties for Brazil over the next two years, Honda formalized the coming of the Civic Type R for the first time officially to the country.

Consecrated model of the brand, the Civic in its variation of greater sporting appeal should preserve the 2.0 turbo engine used by the predecessor, but a new calibration and technical improvements are expected that should raise the power to a level above the 314 hp delivered until then. With manual transmission, the model seeks to consolidate its position as the world’s fastest front-wheel drive car.

The confirmation of the Civic Type R to Brazil comes at an opportune moment, since it is likely that Toyota will also invest in importing the GR Corollabringing to the Brazilian market two remarkable options for hot hatches.