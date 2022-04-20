Honda confirms new SUV and will have Civic ‘summoned’ in Brazil; see details – 04/20/2022

After ‘killing’ the iconic Fit and Civic produced in Brazil, Honda is preparing an important investment in the domestic market for the coming years, following up on the recently launched City sedan and hatch. In a closed presentation to a group of journalists, the brand’s president in South America, Atsushi Fujimoto, confirmed the launch of a new SUV and the arrival of a ‘spicy’ version of the Civic, both in 2023.

One of the brand’s goals is to turn its line of SUVs around. The unprecedented model to be launched in 2023 will be based on the 11th generation of the Civic, although the sedan is no longer produced here – it will arrive in the country only imported. The new SUV would enter the fray with rivals such as Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Taos and Toyota Corolla Cross.

The unprecedented SUV will accompany the new generation of the HR-V, which has its launch confirmed for August 2022. Honda also announced that its compact SUV will be presented in four versions: two with the 1.5-liter engine already applied to the new City and two with an unprecedented 1.5 turbo flex developed for the Brazilian market.

Completing the investment in SUVs, Honda also announced changes to the CR-V, which will be sold from 2023 only in a hybrid version, called and:HEV – in which only one electric motor is used to assist in propulsion, while the second works as a generator.

All models must have the complete Honda Sensing package, consisting of automatic high beams, autonomous emergency braking, lane reader with steering wheel correction, and the Honda Lane Watch, which eliminates the blind spot on the right side via a camera. under the mirror.

Civic will have hybrid and ‘summoned’ version

Out of line since the end of last year, the Honda Civic will return to Brazil in the last quarter of this year, but this time imported. As had already been announced, it will only arrive in the country in a single hybrid version – with a set almost identical to the one used in the Accord, which delivers 184 hp and 32.1 mkgf combining combustion and electric engines.

The novelty is due to the arrival of the Civic Type R in Brazil, also confirmed for 2023. The sports version must have a 2.0 turbo engine with more than 300 hp and manual transmission, coming to the country to rival the Toyota Corolla GR – which arrives here in the same year.

