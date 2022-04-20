How China tries to support economy hit by Covid outbreak

(Bloomberg) — Promises of more economic support from China grow as the Covid outbreak worsens and efforts to contain infections threaten to topple global supply chains and make the government’s growth target unattainable.

See some of the measures:

bubbles

As some major manufacturing centers across China have been shut down to contain the virus, many companies have turned to so-called closed-loop systems, or bubbles, to keep production running, a plan endorsed by government officials who have set rules on how to resume production. work with minimal risk of spreading Covid.

These bubbles allow companies to operate by letting employees live and work onsite. Workers are regularly tested and subject to strict hygiene rules designed to keep Covid out of factories.

The government has encouraged companies to make plans for closed-loop management, particularly in Shanghai, where lockdowns last for weeks and hamper production.

checkpoints

China’s Transport Ministry has tried to resolve logistical problems by ordering that no checkpoints be placed on the fast lanes of highways.

The ministry also called for a relaxation of mobility restrictions for transport workers at checkpoints at other locations along the roads.

Possible exemptions

Top Chinese officials also promised stronger measures to stabilize supply chains, including extra help for qualified businesses to ensure they can stay open amid Covid controls.

The government will establish “white lists” of companies in sectors such as automobiles, semiconductors, electronics, food, medicines and foreign trade.

reduced quarantine

China has begun testing more flexible quarantine requirements in some cities, including Shanghai and Guangzhou.

Eight cities last week reduced the quarantine period for foreign travelers and those who had close contact with infected individuals from 14 days to 10 days as part of a month-long trial, according to people familiar with the matter.

central bank

The People’s Bank of China has released several announcements in recent weeks, although its actions so far have indicated restraint.

The monetary authority detailed 23 measures and other pledges largely focused on increasing lending and providing financial support to industries suffering from virus-related restrictions. The List included guidelines for banks to lend more, along with references to the central bank’s lending program. That program, which provides funds for lenders to lend to needy sectors, is expected to generate 1 trillion yuan ($157 billion) in additional bank loans.

Real estate market

Along with the People’s Bank of China’s directive for banks to step up lending, more cities have relaxed home-buying and mortgage rules since policymakers pledged in mid-March to prevent a “disorderly collapse” in the housing market.

Banks in more than 100 cities have cut mortgage rates by 0.2 to 0.6 percentage points since March, the head of the central bank’s financial markets department said.

China’s biggest banks are also allowing Shanghai residents to delay mortgage payments as the city’s outbreak continues.

Service Incentives

China’s government said in February that it will reimburse up to 90% of unemployment insurance premiums to small service companies that fail to lay off employees or minimize layoffs.

There is also a temporary reduction in unemployment insurance and workers’ compensation insurance rates that will be extended. Provinces with relatively large balances in these insurance funds may delay collecting premium payments from catering, retail and tourism companies.

Tax Relief

China has promised on several recent occasions to reduce the tax burden on its taxpayers, another economic relief measure.

Beijing announced a 2.5 trillion yuan tax cut in March, more than double the cut in 2021. The central bank will also hand over more than 1 trillion yuan to the Ministry of Finance to help pay tax rebates and other expenses. governmental.

