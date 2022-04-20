How is Rogue able to touch Gambit without hurting him?

The mutant has very dangerous gifts!

One of the most beloved characters by fans of the X-Mena vampire is known for her dangerous and unique ability: she is able to absorb any power, just by touching a person. In addition to her abilities, she also ends up sucking memories, talents and even secrets from the people she touches, but this has a negative effect on these people – who can even end up in a coma thanks to the contact. So many wonder: how can she have a normal life with her husband, Gambit?

Their romance has always been an important topic in their stories. They met when Gambit became an X-Men, and they began an almost platonic relationship, without any kind of physical consummation. For years, the two were going back and forth, but little by little, the romance was consolidated as the great relationship of the life of vampire. And she knew that sooner or later she would have to make physical contact.

The couple’s first kiss took place in X-Men #41shortly before the start of age of apocalypse. At that time, Rogue still didn’t control her powers very well and ended up leaving Gambit in a coma, which made her have many negative memories about her first boyfriend, Cody Robbinswho was also sent to the hospital after a kiss from the mutant.

When Gambit left, the two spent a brief period apart but were soon reunited. In the meantime, they lost their powers and regained it, but they took advantage of the mean time to do whatever they wanted. When the gifts returned, Rogue had a great conversation with the Professor X in X-Men: Legacy #224in which the leader of the X-Men said that the heroine had such a strong fear of physical contact that she always “stopped” all development of her own abilities.

Aware of this fear, Rogue started the step by step to take him down, and even managed to kiss Gambit without causing you any harm. It was a huge achievement for the heroine, but she was still afraid of hurting the hero if she spent too much time in contact with him. Everything changed with their marriage, which took place in X-Men: Gold #30. After having taken over the party that should have been Kitty Pride and colossusthe two got a great gift from Beast: a necklace that would exhaust Rogue’s mutant powers whenever she wore it.

This gift was given so that the two could enjoy their honeymoon, but Rogue soon discovered the side effects of the utensil: she would get terrible headaches after using it for a long time. Still, Rogue considered the risks valid and began to wear the necklace more often, not just to touch Gambitbut to have human interactions with other people, getting rid of your fear of contact.

Currently, she continues to wear this necklace whenever necessary, but fans miss the development of the mutant’s powers, and how they could be evolved if she gradually overcame her fear of proximity. This would end up resulting in greater control on the part of the heroine, in addition to being a great arc of redemption for the use of her powers, which made victims such as Carol Danvers. Even so, Rogue continues to prove herself more and more heroic, putting her past as a villain behind her and becoming one of the most honored members of the X-Men in existence.

Source: ScreenRant

