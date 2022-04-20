how is Vitória, Fortaleza’s rival in the Copa do Brasil

Fortaleza’s opponent in the Copa do Brasil, Vitória-BA is not having a good time this season. After the early elimination in the Campeonato Baiano, the team still hasn’t scored in Série C of the Brasileirão.

Leão da Barra bets, for the rest of the year, on the experience of athletes on the national scene, in addition to well-known football players from Ceará. Tricolor do Pici and Rubro-Negro face each other, this Wednesday, 20th, at 7 pm, at Arena Castelão, for the first leg of the third stage of the competition.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Bahia team was eliminated in the State still in the first phase. Rubro-Negro said goodbye to the contest in fifth place overall, with 13 points. The beginning of the Brazilian Championship is also bad: it was defeated in the two rounds played. In the debut they lost to Remo-PA by the score of 2 to 1 and in the second duel they were surpassed by Floresta by 1 to 0.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

With attention turned to the duel against Tricolor, the Bahian club has athletes with passages through major national or international clubs. These are the cases of midfielder Jadson and forwards Tréllez and Dinei.

At 38 years old, midfielder Jadson arrived at Vitória as the main signing for the 2022 season. More experienced among all the athletes who will defend Leão da Barra this year, shirt 10 is a technical leader.

He was revealed by Athletico-PR and, in 2004, he was sold to Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, a club that played for eight seasons. In 2012, the midfielder returned to Brazil to defend São Paulo. Two years later, he was traded to Corinthians, for which he was two-time Brazilian champion, in 2015 and 2017.

About the subject









Santiago Tréllez returned to Vitoria this season. The player defended Rubro-Negro in 2017, the year he scored 10 goals in 23 matches. In the following season, the striker was traded with São Paulo, but he did not repeat his good performances. He went through loans with Internacional and Sport.

Dinei is another athlete who returned to Leão da Barra in 2022. This season, he has already played 14 games and scored two goals. The striker has stints in Athletico-PR and Palmeiras, in addition to teams in Europe such as Celta de Vigo and Tenerife, both from Spain.

In addition to the medallions, the current red-black group also has well-known players from Ceará football. Defender Ewerton Easter and forwards Luidy and Roberto have already played for Ceará. The steering wheel Pablo Gabriel belongs to Fortaleza and is on loan to the Bahia club.

Born in São Paulo, Ewerton Easter played in the 2021 Series B for CRB, where he played in 23 matches. The 32-year-old defender accumulates passages for Audax, Guarani, Santos, Criciúma, Sport, Ceará, Náutico, Bragantino and São Bento.

Striker Roberto was another signing for this season who has already worn the white shirt. Revealed in Figueirense, he has stints in several Brazilian teams, such as Ceará, Coritiba, Avaí, Criciúma, Oeste and Ponte Preta. He still has three international clubs on his resume: FC Tokyo and Albirex Niigata, from Japan, and Ulsan Hyundai, from South Korea. In 2020, the athlete was part of the Juventude team that rose to Serie A.

Another player who has defended Grandpa is the forward Luidy. The 25-year-old signed with Vitória after playing for CRB and Confiança-SE in 2021. The athlete has stints in Corinthians, Figueirense, Ceará and São Bento.

On loan to Vitória until the end of this year, Pablo Gabriel belongs to Fortaleza and will not be able to play in the clashes against the Ceará team. The 24-year-old was part of the Tricolor do Pici squad in 2021, however, he was little used throughout the season. The midfielder started his career at Grêmio Osasco and also defended Audax.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags