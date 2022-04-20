How to do intermittent fasting correctly? Professionals explain how

What will you know!

Continues after advertising







Vila Velha – ES, April 19, 2022, by Gabriel Borba – Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern that alternates between periods of fasting and eating. Today, in session Home and Recipes, We will find out how to do intermittent fasting the right way.

At first, this practice does not specify what foods you should eat, but when you should eat them. In this respect, it is not a diet in the conventional sense, but more accurately described as an eating pattern. As such, common intermittent fasting methods can involve fasting for 16 hours or 24 hours twice a week.





Continues after advertising









Read: qWhat are the benefits of drinking water on an empty stomach? Upon waking? Understand

Generally, fasting is a practice throughout human evolution. Ancient hunter-gatherers didn’t have supermarkets, refrigerators, or food available year-round. And often, they couldn’t find anything to eat.





Continues after advertising









And as a result, humans evolved to be able to function without food for long periods of time. In this article we will explore the correct way to do intermittent fasting. But remember: in any type of diet or food procedure, seek professional follow-up, especially if you are a beginner.

How to do intermittent fasting the right way

Beforehand, as recommended by endocrinologist Ana Salgado in article on Earth in 2021, intermittent fasting is not recommended for certain types of people. According to the professional, if you have signs of eating disorders, compulsion or even anxietyintermittent fasting can be harmful.

If you do not have any of these conditions, and if your doctor in charge has authorized you to do intermittent fasting, you can do it. In this sense, you can follow the tips of one of the biggest references on the subject – Rodrigo Polesso – cited in matter for Marie Claire written by Paula Mello in 2017. Check it out:

correct the power

First, get as much out of your diet as you can: processed carbs, refined carbs, and sugars. And what would those foods be? Bread, pasta, sugary drinks in general and desserts. In addition, the professional recommends eating proteins, good fats and “smart” carbohydrates (low glycemic index).

hydration

You cannot go without drinking fluids while fasting. In this sense, still and sparkling water, coffees, teas (without sweeteners or sugar) are allowed during intermittent fasting.

Don’t miss: qwhat are the benefits of quinoa? See what you get when you consume this seed!

realistic goals

Finally, Rodrigo Polesso recommends setting realistic goals. If you are not adapted to intermittent fasting, do not go – at first – too long without eating. In this sense, the professional recommends a minimum time of 12 hours. That way, you can have dinner at 8 pm and go back to eating only at 8 am, for example.

Also read:Homemade remedy to cleanse the blood: learn to do it at home!