how to get the loan even with the dirty name

The possibility of releasing credit for entrepreneurs through the Caixa Tem app continues to be valid this week. So far, the Federal Government guarantees that even people with a dirty name can apply for the loan. And official data show that more than 80% of individuals who requested the balance are negative.

According to the Federal Government, the Caixa Tem loan is intended for people who identify themselves as self-employed or Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs). Palácio do Planalto intends to release just over R$ 700 million for the release of credits, including those that are currently negative.

Caixa explains that it accepts credit requests from people who have debts of up to R$ 3 thousand registered until January of this year. This account does not include housing financing costs or expenses with unused limits of the overdraft or even the credit card.

It is worth remembering, however, that even negative debtors who have debts below R$ 3 thousand still need to pay attention because the loan will still undergo approval. The Government claims that it gives an answer to people within a maximum of 10 days. Caixa Econômica Federal confirmed the information.

Data collected by the Government itself until last Monday (18) show that releases for negative people have already reached an average level of R$ 778.31 per person. For the group of individuals who have a dirty name, Planalto has already released just over R$ 389 million. In all, the expenses reached R$ 693 million in deposits.

the use of money

Last week, the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, spoke on the subject in a speech. According to him, the credit payment process requires the citizen to pay attention to the use of the amount.

In theory, the individual cannot apply the balance to purchase food, clothing and the like. According to Guimarães, the credit money should only be used for the citizen to apply the amount in his enterprise.

The rule, by the way, does not apply only to citizens who register for credit as MEIs. Individuals who sign up as self-employed professionals also need to use the amount just to boost their business.

Step by step to apply for a loan

Given this information, the citizen can choose whether or not to apply for the loan. Those who register as MEI need to carry out the procedure only in Caixa branches in person. Citizens who have registered as self-employed, can carry out the procedure through the Caixa Tem app. See below:

Download or update the Caixa Tem app. It is now available for download.

Update your application registration

Click on “Cash Credit”

Click on “Contract Caixa Tem Credit”

Let us know how you intend to use your loan money. Remember that it is necessary to inform that you will apply the amount in some undertaking.

Simulate the loan and choose the amount of the installments

For those who do not yet have digital savings, the opening can be done on the spot. There is no provision for extra charges to carry out the procedure.

Confirm the order and wait the 10 days provided by the Federal Government.

For physical person, the loan will be fixed in the amount of R$ 1 thousand, with a monthly interest rate of 1.95% per month and 24 months to pay. To get the amount, you won’t need a lot of bureaucracy, since the hiring can be done directly through the Caixa Tem app, just agreeing with the loan terms and waiting up to seven days for analysis.

The Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (SIM Digital) will have a great opportunity for individual micro-entrepreneurs ctake out a loan of up to R$ 3 thousand, which can be divided into 24 monthly installments. Interest rates are considered very low compared to the market, as rates reach levels from 1.99% monthly. The idea is to grant the amount of up to R$ 3 thousand to entrepreneurs with little access to this type of credit, including those who are negative with the credit protection agencies.