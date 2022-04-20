how to watch online and free?

Globo showed the movie Fast and Furious 6 this afternoon, but a lot of people can’t watch it and want to know how to see it now. No Fast & Furious 6 on Netflix. But here we list where you can watch online and free. In addition, below we inform you several details about this great classic, such as technical sheet, synopsis and trailer.

Since there’s no Fast & Furious 6 on Netflix, how can I watch it online for free?

You can watch Fast and Furious 6 on Telecine Play, which is Globo’s on-demand movie service. And the coolest thing is that you can do a 30-day free trial on Telecine Play. In this way, you can watch fast and furious 6 online for free, and then decide whether or not to continue subscribing to the service. In Telecine Play, you have access to more than 2,000 movies to watch whenever you want. Subscribe without obligation and cancel anytime by clicking below.

Synopsis Fast and Furious 6

“After the coup in Rio de Janeiro, Dom, Brian and the rest of the group became fugitives. Meanwhile, Agent Hobbs has been chasing a mercenary organization, which has the help of a fearless ally. The only way to stop them is on the streets. For that, Hobbs will need Dom’s team.“.

Film Technical Data

Original title : Fast & Furious 6

: Fast & Furious 6 Genres : Action, Action Adventure

: Action, Action Adventure Duration : 125 minutes

: 125 minutes Direction : Justin Lin

: Justin Lin Cast : Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Fernanda Baronne, Evie Saide, Jorge Lucas, Philippe Maia, Jorge Vasconcellos

: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Fernanda Baronne, Evie Saide, Jorge Lucas, Philippe Maia, Jorge Vasconcellos Year of manufacture : 2013

: 2013 Parents : U.S

: U.S Box office : 788.7 million USD

: 788.7 million USD Music composed by : Lucas Vidal

: Lucas Vidal Budget: US$ 160 million

Fast and Furious 6 trailer

