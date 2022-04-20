Ibaneis on the end of the state of emergency in the DF: “There is no transition”

The Federal District will not adopt a transition period for the end of the state of public calamity imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) revealed the position of the local government on the subject this Wednesday (20/4), after the launch of programs for cleaning and caring for administrative regions in Brasília.

After Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga announced that the federal government would suspend the national state of emergency, Governor Ibaneis revoked the measure at the local level. “There is no transition period. It’s already revoked. We are going to work in Health with what we already have”, said the emedebista.

Several health secretaries from other units of the federation expressed the desire to adopt a 90-day transition period for the end of the state of emergency. According to the National Council of Health Secretaries and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries, the abrupt stop can jeopardize the service to the population. The group sent a letter to the Ministry of Health.

Queiroga announces end of the health emergency imposed by Covid

This Wednesday morning (4/20), the governor launched the project “Cidade Semper Limpa”, in the parking lot of the Teatro Nacional Cláudio Santoro. The purpose of the measure is to maintain the cleanliness and care of the administrative regions, integrating the work of various public folders and companies.

“The purpose is to make Brasília the most beautiful city in this country,” said Ibaneis. “I do believe in the power of work”, he pointed out. The cleaning effort begins this Wednesday, with 620 pieces of equipment on the streets. The project includes the asphalt resurfacing of the DF’s roads and hole-filling.

The project starts on the eve of Brasília’s 62nd birthday, celebrated this Thursday (4/21). “It symbolizes for us the affection we have for the city. And the affection she deserves from all of us, who came here in search of a better life. So we have to take care of our city”, he argued.

According to government secretary José Humberto Pires, the measure is an evolution of the GDF Presente program. The new program set up a three-month work schedule to take care of the administrative regions. “Brasília came out of abandonment at the hands of Governor Ibaneis”, said the secretary.