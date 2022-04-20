Ibovespa hits fourth consecutive low before the holiday; dollar falls again

The Brazilian stock market closed lower following the American stock exchanges, where the indices saw the downward trend strengthen after the publication of the Beige Book by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which reinforced concerns about inflation in the country.

The strong decline in Vale’s shares (VALE3), down 2.60%, and steel companies also weighed on the main stock index. The downward movement reflected the mining company’s operational preview and Usiminas’ balance sheet (USIM5), which is down 6.34%, both below the market consensus.

The session was still marked by the dismantling of positions, with many investors seeking liquidity before the April 21 holiday, which will have B3 closed, with trading resuming on Friday (22).

The Ibovespa dropped 0.62%, to 114,345 points, after oscillating between 113,945 and 115,056 points. The financial volume was R$ 25.5 billion.

The positive highlights were the common and preferred shares of the type Bda Eletrobras (ELET6;ELET3) which rose, respectively, 4.60% and 3.94%, followed by Rumo shares (RAIL3), with a gain of 4.61% .

The state-owned company’s shares soared after TCU ministers asked Vital do Rêgo to reconsider the 60-day deadline to address the privatization process.

The shares of Natura (NTCO3) and Cogna (COGN3) were the negative highlights of the session, retreating, respectively, 15.58% and 7.32%, followed by the shares of Usiminas (USIM5), with losses of 6.34% . Natura’s shares plummeted after rumors that the company’s first-quarter balance sheet had leaked.

The dollar fell again, pressured by the dismantling of positions before the holiday and foreign flow. The American currency closed down 1.02%, at R$4,620, after oscillating between R$4,608 and R$4,680.

At the aftermarket, at 5:06 pm, futures interest rates are slightly higher. DIF23, +0.27 pp, at 13.06%; DIF25, +0.08 pp, at 12.04%; DIF27, +0.13 pp, at 11.79%; DIF29, +0.08 pp, at 11.90%.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed, with investors evaluating a series of first-quarter results. The Dow Jones rose on strong gains from Procter & Gamble, while the Nasdaq was pulled down by an epic drop in Netflix stock.

The Dow Jones index rose 0.72% to 35,160 points. The S&P 500 is down 0.06% to 4,459 points, while the Nasdaq is down 1.22% to 13,453 points.

