In a year of crisis, CBF breaks revenue record: BRL 971 million in 2021 | sport business

The crisis that lasted almost the entirety of 2021 and overthrew a president did not affect CBF’s finances. The entity closed last year with a record revenue of R$ 971 million, almost 47% increase compared to 2020, the year in which the accounts were most affected by the pandemic.

Last year’s financial statements were approved this Tuesday by the CBF General Assembly, formed by presidents of the 27 federations.

+Ednaldo Rodrigues is elected the new president of the CBF

In June of last year, the ge revealed allegations of moral harassment and sexual harassment against then president Rogério Caboclo, who was first suspended and then permanently removed.

From June to August, the CBF was commanded on an interim basis by Antonio Carlos Nunes, Colonel Nunes, and since August by Ednaldo Rodrigues. On March 23 this year, Rodrigues was elected for a four-year term.

As always, sponsorship contracts form the bulk of the revenue. There were BRL 575 million, of which 98% (BRL 563.5 million) was raised through the main men’s team.

The positive result of the CBF was also influenced by the dollar. Most of the entity’s sponsorship contracts are signed in US currency, which increased by 7.47% throughout 2021. In its balance sheet, the entity uses the currency exchange rate on January 1, 2022 (R$ 5,663).

CBF spending also increased. The entity spent R$ 434.13 million in the heading “Contribution to the promotion of football in the States and Competitions”.

This includes all the expenses of the CBF in organizing competitions and also the transfers to the presidents of the state federations – which have increased a lot since Ednaldo Rodrigues temporarily assumed the presidency of the entity, in August of last year.

CBF’s profit in 2021 was BRL 68.92 million, an increase of BRL 20 million over the previous year. Now, CBF accumulates R$ 723.9 million in cash.

The 2021 balance sheet also presented the budget forecast for 2022. Without details, CBF expects to raise R$ 1.007 billion, which would be a historic record.