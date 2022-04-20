In addition to Angeli, Bruce Willis and Sharon Stone, see artists affected by aphasia

The cartoonist Angeli, who announced his retirement from comics, is the latest case among artists who withdraw from their professions due to the diagnosis of aphasia.

Impairing language after brain damage – which can be caused, for example, by a stroke, head trauma, aneurysm or brain tumor –, aphasia is characterized by difficulty turning a thought into a spoken or written word.

In addition to Angeli, the degenerative disease that compromises the ability to communicate has also affected actors Bruce Willis, Sharon Stone, among others. See below cases of artists who have already been diagnosed with the disease.

Bruce Willis

In March of this year, the family of actor Bruce Willis, 67 – two years older than Angeli -, released the information that the actor is retiring after being diagnosed with the disorder.

The actor is known worldwide for his roles in blockbuster action films, including the character John McClane, from the “Die Hard” franchise.

Sharon Stones

The Hollywood actress, famous for her performance in films like Basic Instinct, also faced aphasia after suffering a stroke in 2001. “I had to learn from the beginning to walk, talk, write and everything,” Stone said in an interview. Oprah Winfrey’s show.

Emilia Clarke

The 35-year-old actress Emilia Clarke, world-renowned for playing the character Daenerys Targaryen in the series “Game of Thrones”, revealed, in an article published in the New Yorker magazine, that she faced aphasia after suffering two brain aneurysms while filming the first season of the series. series in 2011. She reported that after undergoing treatment, the condition was overcome.

Kate Walsh

Kate Walsh, who participates in the series “Grey’s Anatomy”, revealed that she was stricken with the disease after being diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2017. “I had aphasia, but it wasn’t just like not being able to find words, I lost my stream of thought, I couldn’t finish sentences. I was very worried,” said the actress in an interview with the Cosmopolitan portal.

Kirk Douglas

Hollywood icon who starred in classic films such as “Spartacus” and “Mountain of the Seven Vultures”, Kirk Douglas suffered a stroke in 1996, presenting difficulties to speak from the episode.

“After a stroke, I still made films with impaired speech,” he wrote in his memoir Stroke of Luck, released in 2002.

“When you have this condition, your mind thinks quickly, but your speech reacts very slowly,” said the actor, according to a publication by the National Aphasia Association, an American NGO dedicated to the disease.