Title holder, Atlético-MG debuts in the Copa do Brasil this Wednesday, against Brasiliense, in the third phase of the competition. The game at 19h (from Brasília), at Mineirão, will be the 20th of coach Antonio Mohamed in front of Galo. The coach’s performance is 84.21% . If the team from the Federal District wins, the coach will reach 85% of performance.

With two titles conquered in this beginning of work – Campeonato Mineiro and Supercopa do Brasil – Turco has 19 games, with 15 wins, three draws and only one defeat. The stumbling block was against URT, 1-0, in Patos de Minas, with a reserve team.

In this period, Mohamed saw the team keep a clean sheet in 12 matches. In the last one against Athletico-PR, the defensive system returned unharmed. There are 9 goals conceded in total. In attack, there are 40 goals scored, more than 2 goals per game on average. Only against URT did Galo do Turco not score goals.

The top scorer of the “Mohamed era” at Atlético is Hulk, with 13 goals scored. The striker saw the birth of his daughter Zaya in Miami, last Monday, and should reinforce Galo against Brasiliense. Hulk seeks the 50th goal with the club’s shirt.

Against Brasiliense, Atlético can reach 15 straight unbeaten games. In addition to the draw with América-MG, in the last match for the Copa Libertadores, Galo did not beat Villa Nova in the opening of the season, and drew 2-2 in the Supercup final, winning the title against Flamengo in the penalty shootout. It also lost to URT.

As home team, Atlético de Mohamed has seven wins and eight draws. They also beat Cruzeiro 3-1 in the final of the Campeonato Mineiro, at Mineirão. Galo have not lost at home since May 31, 2021, when they hosted Fortaleza in the 1st round of the Brazilian Championship.

