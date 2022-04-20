In the midst of Ukraine’s war, Russia will hold a large military parade in Moscow on May 9 – Cavok Brasil

Moscow will host a massive military parade on May 9 to commemorate the 77th anniversary of its victory in the Great Patriotic War (World War II), as it continues its nearly two-month war against Ukraine.

The aviation portion of the parade will include 15 helicopters and 62 aircraft, including the Il-80 nuclear command plane, known as the “doomsday aircraft”, which will fly in formation accompanied by MiG-29 fighter jets, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. statement, quoted in the local media.

Russia put its nuclear forces on alert in February ahead of the invasion of Ukraine in a thinly veiled threat to the West not to interfere.

There is considerable speculation that the Il-80 flying this year is the “third generation” modernized. The Il-80 is equipped with the latest in electronic media. Work on the third-generation aircraft began in 2015 and was expected to take seven years, according to earlier statements by the Russian government and aviation industry officials.

“On April 28 and May 4, night training will be held on Red Square in Moscow and on May 7 – a dress rehearsal,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in statements quoted by Interfax news agency.

A training course for participants is being held in Alabino, near Moscow – in a location that exactly replicates the size of Red Square.

In all, about 11,000 military personnel, 131 units of modern weapons and military equipment, 77 aircraft and helicopters are involved in preparing for the Red Square parade, the Russian ministry said.

The mechanized column involves T-72BZM, T-90M “Breakthrough”, T-14 “Armata”, air defense systems “Tor-M2”, “Buk-MZ”, S-400 “Triumph”, missile systems “Iskander ”, MLRS “Tornado-G”, infantry fighting vehicles BMP-2, BMP-3, “Kurganets-25”, as well as combat robots “Uran-9”.

“The Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces, Army General Oleg Salyukov, has been appointed to command the military parade,” the ministry said.

In Kaliningrad on May 9, 20 aircraft and helicopters of the air force of the Baltic aviation naval fleet are planned to be used.

In particular, overflights of Su-27 and Su-30SM fighter jets, Su-24M front-line bombers, Mi-24 and Mi-8 combat attack and transport helicopters, and Ka- 27.

On May 9, military parades to commemorate the 77th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War will be held in 28 cities across Russia. At 22:00 local time, fireworks shows will be held in cities.