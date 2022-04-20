Inter Milan overtakes Milan to reach the final of the tournament

The derby between Inter Milan and Milan was held this Tuesday (19) at Giuseppe Meazza, in Milan, for a place in the final of the Coppa Italia. After the 0-0 draw in the first game, the classification would go to the winner of the game, but Milan had a certain advantage for not having conceded goals as home team. However, Inter did not give any chance and won 3-0 with two from Lautaro and one from Gosens.

Right at the beginning of the game, Inter Milan started up and scored the first goal early, before the five minutes. In a play initiated by the left, Barellla received in the middle and touched the right sector for Darmian. The player crossed in the measure for Lautaro Martínez, who took the first and gave no chance to Maignan: Inter 1 to 0.

Even after the goal, Inter Milan followed in search of the second goal, while Milan found it difficult to reach the attack. Kessié even had an opportunity after Saelemaekers’ pass, but sent it out. Milan started to grow only after 30 minutes, when they started to accumulate chances.

In a ball release from the left, Rafael Leão passed the marking and hit a cross, but stopped in Handanovic. The Inter Milan goalkeeper would appear again minutes later, when Saelemaeker took the first shot after cutting the back and Handanovic made a good save. Shortly after, Tonali scored with Rafael Leão and finished, but the ball caught Giroud and went out.

When the game seemed headed for a draw for Milan in the first half, Inter Milan drew. In a move by Joaquín Correa on the left, Lautaro infiltrated the middle of Milan’s defense and received the pass. In the departure of Maignan, the Argentine gave a beautiful touch of cover to define the 2 to 0 in the first half.

Inter Milan complete victory in the 2nd half

On the way back to the second stage, Milan returned with two changes: Saelemaekers and Tonali left for Júnior Messias and Brahim Díaz. The first arrival, however, was Inter, who went down at speed with Lautaro on the right. The Argentinian went through the marking and hit, but Maignan made the save. Milan responded with Theo Hernández, but the shot from outside the area was without direction.

Behind on the scoreboard, Milan followed the pressure in search of their first goal and managed to swing the net in the 25th minute. After a corner kick, the ball caught Kessié’s chest and left for Bennacer to hit with the first shot. However, on VAR review, the referee understood that Kalulu, who was offside, got in the way of Handanovic’s action. Thus, Milan’s goal was disallowed.

Inter Milan tried the third with Sánchez, who finished from outside the area, but sent it over. Until, in the 35th minute, in a pass from Vidal to Brozovic, the Croatian crossed in a good way to Gosens, who threw himself at the ball and put it in the net to score one more: Inter Milan 3-0. Milan still had a few chances, but they didn’t discounted the score.

With the victory, Inter Milan secured the final of the Coppa Italia and now awaits the winner of the clash between Juventus and Fiorentina, which they face this Wednesday (20), to know their opponent. In the first game, Juve won 1-0 and has the advantage. The grand final of the competition will be played on the 11th of May in Rome.