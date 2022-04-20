Inter presents Mano Menezes and coach scuttles Medina’s inventions

Coach Mano Menezes was presented at Internacional and gave a press conference this Tuesday (20). The commander spoke about the use of players and declared that he will try to make the most of the athletes who stood out last season, such as Taison and Edenilson.

Trending: Mano Menezes tries to rebuild his career at Internacional

“You will hardly get comments from me about this or that, unless it’s to give a big compliment after an extraordinary performance. It’s still too early to say how I’m going to set up, but the players who stood out, like Taison and Edenilson, who stood out playing in a certain way, I’ll try to get the best out of each one within their characteristics”, said the coach.

Trending: Medical department empties and Inter gains reinforcements

Mano Menezes’ speech goes against the thinking of coach Cacique Medina, who ignored the way in which Edenilson and Taison were used. The Uruguayan started testing with the two players and started using them differently compared to last year.

Trending: A fierce fight erupts in the attack of Internacional

“The way he (Edenilson) acted made him a highlight of the team, of the Brazilian Championship, so much so that he was called up to the Brazilian National Team. This is a strong indication that a coach with experience like me will respect”, stressed the coach.

Mano Menezes will have time to prepare

Mano Menezes had his first day at Internacional this Tuesday, but he still has plenty of time to get to know the players and work in a more specific way. The intention is that he will start passing on the style of play and ideas later this week.

Trending: How long will Mano Menezes’ contract with Inter last?

Internacional will have the entire week to train, as the next match is only on the weekend. Colorado faces Fluminense, this Saturday (23), at 7 pm, at Estádio Maracanã, for the third round of the Brasileirão.