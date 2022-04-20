Investor loses BRL 3 million and MetaMask issues warning to Apple users

After a user had his Ethereum wallet emptied by hackers, totaling a loss of 3 million reais, MetaMask issued an alert to Apple users who use iCloud.

Being one of the most used wallets by users of Ethereum, tokens and NFTs, MetaMask has been a constant target in relation to scams. So the best advice is to take care of your money’s safety.

For the stolen user, such an alert from MetaMask would be an admission of guilt regarding their loss. However, it is unlikely that the company will assume such liability and/or cover the victim’s losses as the victim provided access to the wallet.

User loses BRL 3 million in Ethereum and NFTs

According to information from Serpent, founder of Sentinel, this attack in question began on Friday (15). At the time, the victim received several text messages asking him to change his password. He later received calls from a number posing as Apple, this time asking for the two-factor code.

After convincing the victim to provide such a code, the scammers were able to access their account. As a result, they accessed their MetaMask wallet and disappeared with the equivalent of 3 million reais in NFTs and ETH.

Finally, Serpent notes that MetaMask saves a file with the seed phrase, which gives access to the funds, in iCloud. So, if anyone has access to this Apple cloud storage system, they will also have access to your cryptocurrencies.

MetaMask issues warning about scam to Apple users

This Sunday (17), MetaMask itself made an alert to its users who have Apple devices. According to this one, although the wallet backup file is encrypted, weak passwords can be cracked easily.

Following, the company claims that it is possible to disable the automatic backup option. However, it is highly recommended that the seed phrase — which contains 12 words — be stored elsewhere, after all, it is the guarantee that you will have access to your funds if you lose your device.

“You can disable iCloud backups for MetaMask specifically by turning off the toggle here: Settings > Profile > iCloud > Manage Storage > Backups.

If you want to prevent iCloud from surprising you with unsolicited backups in the future, you can disable this feature in: Settings > Apple ID/iCloud > iCloud > iCloud Backup.”

Finally, the victim’s personal Twitter, Domenic Iacovone, looks like a wailing wall with several tweets claiming that MetaMask was to blame for the loss of its 3 million reais in cryptocurrencies. So far there is no confirmation that other users have fallen for this same scam.