“It hits you head on”; Braz exposes ‘Paulo Sousa methodology’ and opens the game on reinforcements requested by the coach

After a turbulent period, the Flamengo managed to resume good performances and the situation calmed down in crow’s nest. The ideal moment for an official Rubro-Negra voice to come to the public to comment on nuances of the work being carried out in Gávea. This is what Mengão’s vice president of football, Marco Braz, did this Tuesday (19), when addressing the Paulo Sousa methodology, during an interview with the Redação SporTV program.

“About methodology, he had as much knowledge as possible of the squad, we had followed his work, even within Bordeaux, now, whether Paulo or any other technician when he arrives within a work environment wanting to implement something, he needs to adjust some things. This interference does not exist and cannot have, this decision with players is strictly Paulo’s, this role is his, I see it very naturally and normally, all in the account of his methodology”, explained Braz.

Questions about reinforcements for the ‘Era Paulo Sousa’ also emerged and the vice president opened the game about the situation: “It’s not Paulo, any coach always asks for reinforcements and more qualified players. , this clashes with players in the squad, of course he asked and exposed that some positions he has more difficulties, it was not in the chronology that he would like, but it was done. The good thing would be that all the players were here when he started the work , unfortunately, we also have the understanding that he needs to have the entire cast to know better what he needs in the cast”.

Marcos Braz was also provoked to comment on how he evaluates the Mais Querido coach. Clearly, he stated that it is still too early for any evaluation. The manager even mentioned that he would have to return to the program after the end of the season to, then, evaluate the work done by the coach. Finally, Braz was emphatic in placing total trust in Paulo Sousa, and that his hiring was studied: “I would like to make it clear here that the first time we thought and saw Paulo Sousa’s hypothesis was during the pandemic, right after the Jesus left, Paulo was still in Bordeaux, he still had a financial unpredictability, at that time it was the first time we heard and talked about Paulo Sousa.”