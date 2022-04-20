it is possible to fool everyone all the time

Dress in black and distort your tone of voice. Here are two presentation tricks that can do a lot for any young entrepreneur’s future – if they don’t have glass roofs that jeopardize that future. This is how the American Elizabeth Holmes made her way and deceived half the world, at a certain point no longer representing anything other than the persona created. Or, to put it simply, these are the brands that will dictate the memory of your public image. “That’s what everyone keeps talking about, of course: the voice, the turtleneck [preta]. But what about the cadence? And your way of walking?

Any actress would have a treasure chest here”, she underlines, in an interview with vanity fair, Amanda Seyfried, who played her role. And who was the girl inspired by to shape the costume? “She studied Steve Jobs and the way he behaved. I think she became obsessed with powerful, omniscient people.” This is more than right.

We are talking about the businesswoman nominated in 2015 by the magazine Forbes as the youngest millionaire”self made” of the world, which achieved it with a startup biomedical company valued at US$9 billion, and which earlier this year the court found guilty of several frauds, with the sentence to be known in September. Therefore, the process is not over and a lot of information has already been produced about the former CEO of Theranos, from books, two documentaries, one of them on HBO Max (The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley), to podcasts, also one of them at the origin of the eight-episode series The Dropout: The Story of a Fraud, which is now available on Disney+. And if we start with the question of the fabricated image of this woman, it is because the performance of Elizabeth Holmes’ life is all that a drama series can still add to what has already been explored in this case.

The story is frankly astonishing and ridiculous: a “young prodigy”, inspired by Steve Jobs and Yoda from Star Wars, leaves his studies in chemical engineering at Stanford University, and at just 19 years old he founded a blood analysis laboratory, taking the brand (Theranos) to the heights of investment, despite the technology at the base of his “invention”… no work (“it worked” once, in the experimental phase, almost by accident, but it never happened again and everything that was done afterwards was faked). Holmes assumed the role of prophet for himself. He claimed that, through a single drop of blood, his machine would be able to make a simple (no needles!) and revolutionary diagnostic test. And, at first, it is still believed that his intentions were good, even though we have already heard her say that “she doesn’t want to be president of the USA; she wants to be a millionaire”. But as the monster grows, it devours whatever residually good there could be.

The most disturbing question, and one that makes the series thought-provoking, is how Elizabeth Holmes moved with galloping steps to mask the lie and keep the company financed, rising almost overnight as the female face of Silicon Valley. Because it’s not just about the dangerous game on his part – who shares the blame with associate Sunny Balwani – but the ease with which high figures in American capital and politics fell into the conundrum, despite the inconsistencies that were emerging here and there. . Once again: the black turtleneck and the voice fake baritone will have a lot to do with Theranos’ fantasy existence to some extent. Holmes’ personality cult is the crux of the matter.

Finally, the fall came with a bang when rumors of fraud became a part of the The Wall Street Journal, signed by journalist John Carreyrou. After that came the fascination with the case, which is what is behind approaches like the one in this series.

Created by Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout based on the fabulous interpretation of Amanda Seyfried, who manages to balance the absurd elements of Holmes’ presence with a no less strange human fragility (at times it seems extraterrestrial…). Let’s say that everything goes through the performance within the performance, and the way in which, at some point, the trail of the intelligent young woman is lost to avenge the entrepreneurial creature with bulging eyes and affected speech. For the rest, the biographical palpitations are all there, without rebellion and with a level of clarity that is more than enough to hold attention – the amazing story is enough of itself; I just had to not spoil it.

the fashion of frauds

In fact, more than corresponding to the lineage of the biopics, The Dropout is part of a recent trend of series about startups and crooks. Netflix has Inventing Annaabout Anna Delvey, a woman who meddled with the New York elite by posing as a German heiress, Apple TV+ debuted WeCrashedwith the duo Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway portraying the WeWork co-founder couple, and has just dropped on HBO Max Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. When comparing, The Dropout it has a “winning” narrative of rise and fall and a flawless cast. In addition to Seyfried, mention is made, for example, of Stephen Fry in the role of the very kind British biochemist Ian Gibbons, whose personal tragedy, motivated by Theranos – not as an abstract entity, of course – conveys the dimension of the fraud monster in a scenario with comic potential.

Contrary to a phrase from Abraham Lincoln, it is possible to “fool all people all the time”. Or at least, “all the time” enough to earn a bizarre eternity.

