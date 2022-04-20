“It’s all my fault”

shaquille O’Neal has spoken openly about his divorce from Shaunie O’Neal, which happened in 2011.

On Tuesday’s ‘The Pivot Podcast’ (April 19), the NBA legend spoke about his career, relationships and regrets. The former Los Angeles Lakers player, now 50, also explained why he blames himself for ending his marriage to Shanie, with whom he tied the knot in 2002, and split in 2009.

“I’ve never talked about it, and I’m glad they asked, because I don’t mind talking about it, but I felt bad,” he admits. “She was amazing. She really was. It was all my fault”evidence.

Without specifying what caused the union to end, Shaquille noted: “I didn’t protect her, I didn’t protect the vows. Sometimes when you live a double life you get caught. I won’t say it was her fault, it was all my fault”note yet.

Finally, he says, “She did exactly what she was supposed to do, gave me wonderful children, took care of the house and the business. It was all me. Sometimes when you make a lot of mistakes like these, you can’t pull yourself together.”

The former couple have four children together: Shareef, 22, Amirah, 20, Shaqir, 19, and Me’arah, 15.

